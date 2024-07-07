Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chelmsford

4.25: Mountain Road

Abraaj takes on much better company in his bid to make it 4-7 on the all-weather this year, but in his current mood and with no stamina doubts he cannot be dismissed. Hedonista and Blow Your Horn could go well and so could Cinnodin if the return to the all-weather galvanises him, but the vote goes to MOUNTAIN ROAD (nap) whose record here reads 211 and who showed his wellbeing with an emphatic success at Newmarket last time.
David Bellingham

Silk
Mountain Road16:25 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: David Simcock

Sligo

4.50: Flicker Of Hope

An interesting clash between FLICKER OF HOPE (nap) and I Am Spider Man who both come here in rude health. The latter is up 10lb for a decisive course win over 2m4f and has to prove his stamina over this trip. There are no such concerns for the selection after his win over 3m at Wexford and he can complete a hat-trick as long as there is a little bit of ease in the ground. Sphagnum, who likes it here and ran well over fences last time, isn't out of it.
Mark Nunan

Silk
Flicker Of Hope16:50 Sligo
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Kelly (5lb)Tnr: Mark Fahey

Market Rasen

4.35: Jerrash

The Bowen yard won this last year with one in form and JERRASH (nap) got his career firmly back on track at Bangor nine days ago. He could still be well handicapped despite the 8lb rise. Flic Ou Voyou hinted at a return to form over a trip too far at Cartmel and he's an interesting alternative. Before Midnight is preferred of the others.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Jerrash16:35 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter & Michael Bowen

Limerick

4.40: Mayo For Sam

Though she has been busy lately and is up another 4lb for her Ballinrobe second, MAYO FOR SAM (nap) stands out on current form and can win if repeating that effort. Struck By Churchil was a beaten favourite at Tipperary four days ago but might tighten up for that run. Just Another Eagle might improve for this step up in trip.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Mayo For Sam16:40 Limerick
View Racecard
Jky: Cian MacRedmond Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Ayr

5.20: Braes Of Doune

Most of these have something to prove whereas last year's winner BRAES OF DOUNE (nap) was a good second over a mile here in May last time. He can go one better now back up in distance. Mr Boson could be best of the rest following a fair fourth on his stable debut at Chepstow, while Visitant also ran well last time (albeit over 1m6f) and first-time blinkers could be a plus for Millbuie.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Braes Of Doune17:20 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

