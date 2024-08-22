Harry Wilson had a 12-1 winner on Wednesday - find out his tips for every race on day two of York's Ebor meeting

Harry Wilson found a 12-1 winner on the opening day of the Ebor festival and is back with his advice for all seven races at York on Thursday - plus find out his tips for the Racing League meeting at Newcastle in the evening...

1.50 York

Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Celandine

Leovanni could improve further for the step up in trip, but her 3lb penalty leaves her a touch vulnerable and Celandine gets the vote back against her own sex. She stepped up from her Windsor novice success when taking a Listed race in June, beating a subsequent Group 2 winner, and bettered that when beaten just a length in a French Group 2. She ran well over 5f against the boys in the Molecomb last time and will benefit from going back up in trip, while this track will suit her forward-going tactics.

Celandine 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

2.25 York

Harry's Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: An Outlaw's Grace

Richard Hannon has been the man to follow in this race, having won five of the last eight runnings, and that looks the case again this year with An Outlaw's Grace. He won going away on his Salisbury debut, looking very promising, and went down by little more than a length in a competitive Group 2 in France on just his second start. His last effort can be ignored, as he didn't see out the extra furlong, and the booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye.

An Outlaw's Grace 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.00 York

Clipper Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Bopedro

Bopedro is winless this year but ran a huge race to finish third over course and distance in May, given he was held up in a race in which the winner made all, and he is now 4lb lower. He flashed home from the back to finish fifth in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood, recording his fourth RPR of 100-plus this year, and he should get a suitably strong pace to aim at in this big field.

Bopedro 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David O'Meara

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous odds on horse racing CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Fantastic live streaming service

Fantastic live streaming service Friendly and easily accessible customer care team 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€10 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€10 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

3.35 York

Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (Group 1), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Emily Upjohn

The Gosdens have made no secret that Emily Upjohn's main summer target is the Yorkshire Oaks and she is still the clear form pick, even on this year's form, despite some disappointing performances. She was very keen when too close to the pace in the Coronation Cup and raced very wide then was taken back off a slow pace in the Nassau last time, but she was beaten just half a length by Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly in between. Her two Group 1 wins came over 1m4f, her career-best RPR was achieved on good to firm ground and she won her only start at York. Expect much better from her here.

Emily Upjohn 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.10 York

British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed Race), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Satin

Satin was progressive last year and produced her best two runs in the autumn when fitted with cheekpieces, comfortably winning a 1m5f handicap at Leopardstown and producing an RPR of 109 when third in the Old Rowley Cup in October. It's best to forget her reappearance run, as the cheekpieces were left off and she was hampered at the start when trying to give lumps of weight away, and she could have more to offer this year with the headgear back on. Ryan Moore is in the saddle for the first time, which can only be a positive.

Satin 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

4.45 York

sensory-junction.co.uk Autism Awareness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Age Of Gold

Original Outlaw might be able to repeat his Glorious Goodwood effort despite a 6lb rise, but another chance is afforded to Age Of Gold, who has been gelded since a disappointing effort in the Chesham. He was sent off just 100-30 at Royal Ascot, which shows the regard he his held in, and his debut success has been franked in recent weeks with wins for the second and third. He could be a lot better than a mark of 89 in his first handicap.

Age Of Gold 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5.20 York

British EBF Fillies' Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Key To Cotai

Key To Cotai has posted progressive RPRs with each start over this trip, latterly finishing fourth at Haydock three weeks ago, a run that can be marked up given her jockey dropped his whip soon after the start and she was denied a clear run at things. The form of her Listed second at Carlisle last month has been seriously boosted by the winner Jabaara, who was second in the Falmouth before finishing first past the post in the Oak Tree at Glorious Goodwood, and her Newmarket handicap win before has also worked out well. She's been left on the same mark as last time and can rate higher still.

Key To Cotai 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ed Walker

Racing League: Newcastle

5.45

Harry's tip: Abraaj

Abraaj has been steadily progressive on the all-weather this year, winning at Newcastle, Lingfield and Kempton, and produced a career-best RPR on the Flat when beaten just half a length by a course specialist at Chelmsford last time. He could take advantage of this big drop in class off a mark just 1lb higher.

Abraaj 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Simon Pearce

6.15

Harry's tip: Natzor

Natzor bounced back from a couple of lesser efforts when beaten a neck at Thirsk last time, form that has been boosted by the winner going in again since. His last win came over course and distance and a 3lb rise may not stop him going one better here.

Natzor 18:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

6.45

Harry's tip: Mattice

Mattice signalled he may be about to strike in a much better race at Ripon last time, showing up well for a long way over 6f before weakening in the final furlong. He's run well on both visits to Newcastle, finishing a narrow second in the Racing League in 2022 and a close fourth in the Gosforth Park Cup in June, and is well handicapped if he can build on last time.

Mattice 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

7.15

Harry's tip: Who's Glen

Who's Glen has had just three starts, staying on to be placed in three all-weather novices. The one who beat him on his debut has twice gone close in handicaps off 77, so the mark seems fair, and he's sure to improve for the extra distance here.

Who's Glen 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

7.45

Harry's tip: Benacre

Lough Leane loves the all-weather and will go well again but I'll take chance on Benacre, who has yet to win on an artificial surface but has recorded three of his top four RPRs on the synthetics, including over course and distance. He's just 1lb higher than his last winning mark and could take some pegging back.

Benacre 19:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Charlie Johnston

8.15

Harry's tip: Thunder Blue

Thunder Blue benefited from the drop in class when winning a Racing League handicap at Wolverhampton and ran well enough in the Shergar Cup last time, when having to make her challenge away from the first and second, to suggest she could go in again returned to the all-weather and down into a Class 3.

Thunder Blue 20:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

8.45

Harry's tip: Cloud Cover

Cloud Cover put up one of the best performances at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships finals day, scything through the field on the bridle to win a 7f handicap going away, and was only just denied a Listed success at Chelmsford on her reappearance, when having to challenge on the inside rail after being awkwardly away from the stalls. She still has plenty more to offer and could still be underestimated by this mark returned to a handicap.

Cloud Cover 20:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: James Tate

Ebor meeting live blog

Join Stuart Riley from 10am on Thursday for live coverage, tips and insight on day two of York's Ebor meeting, only on racingpost.com .

Read these next:

'He's the best bet of the entire meeting and he's 4-1' - David Jennings answers the burning questions for day two of York

'We're very excited about her' - Queen Of The Pride heads high-profile pairing for the Gosdens in top-notch Yorkshire Oaks

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York on day two of the Ebor festival

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.