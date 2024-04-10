Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Bob Olinger (3.30 Aintree)

Lost his way last season but has looked right back to his best this time around, landing a couple of Grade 2's before chasing home State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle. Should be hard to beat back over his ideal trip for Henry de Bromhead.

Steve Mason

Bob Olinger 15:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Eyecatcher

True Courage (7.30 Chelmsford)

Michael Bell's gelding has foot issues which might explain his inconsistency, but he's 4-11 on the all-weather and his current mark should be no barrier if he's on a going day.

Steffan Edwards

True Courage 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Bell

Speed figures

Impaire Et Passe (3.30 Aintree)

Has not yet reached the heights anticipated of him but has run three solid races in defeat this term and this trip should bring out the best in him.

Dave Edwards

Impaire Et Passe 15:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

The Punt nap

Honky Tonk Highway (5.15 Aintree)

Beat Diva Luna by three lengths in a point-to-point and should confirm the form with that rival after making a successful stable debut for Dan Skelton in a Sandown Listed event.

Charlie Huggins

Honky Tonk Highway 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

West Country nap

Sans Bruit (4.40 Aintree)

Has some high-quality form in France and produced by far his best run in Britain at Chepstow ten days ago. Trip, track and testing ground look ideal.

James Stevens

Sans Bruit 16:40 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Luccia (3.30 Aintree)

One of Nicky Henderson's better runners at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing well when third behind State Man and Irish Point in the Champion Hurdle. Yard has good form in this race and she can go well up in trip.

George Bonds

Luccia 15:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

