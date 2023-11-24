Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock

Slate Lane
2.20 Haydock

Bookmakers don’t take any chances with Emmet Mullins-trained runners these days and they put Slate Lane in at a relatively short price at the five-day stage. There have been plenty keen to take him on as a result, but that means he could drift to a backable price by off time.

The drying ground will be ideal for Slate Lane, who really caught my eye when winning at Newton Abbot in September. He went off 1-2 favourite and was evidently entitled to win well, but he did a lot wrong and raced keenly throughout before unleashing a fast finish.

Slate Lane ran the fastest second-last furlong of any horse in a race over obstacles on that card and that is quite something when you consider that he ran over the furthest distance.

He could be even better off a faster gallop in a stronger race and is a stayer who has plenty of speed. The handicapper has put him up 14lb, but he will soon rate higher than this mark of 127.

Silk
Slate Lane14:20 Haydock
Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Published on 24 November 2023

Last updated 18:14, 24 November 2023

