Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Handicappers' nap

(2.35 Doncaster)

Chased home a couple of subsequent winners over course and distance in December and could prove well treated against older rivals on her handicap debut.

Steve Mason

Punt nap

(3.45 Doncaster)

Third-placed effort in Listed company on her penultimate start sets the standard and should be hard to beat in this weaker event.

Charlie Huggins

Eyecatcher

(4.40 Lingfield)

Improved effort in first-time blinkers latest and longer trip promises to suit.

Mark Brown

Speed figures

(7.15 Newcastle)

Triple course-and-distance winner who did not get the run of the race here eight days ago. Compensation awaits.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

(2.50 Newbury)

Showed promise when a close fourth on the all-weather last time out and now goes hurdling with the booking of in-form Tom Cannon an added boost.

Jamie Griffith

West Country

(2.15 Newbury)

Disappointed last time but the standout on the form of his two previous hurdles runs. Good ground is ideal.

James Stevens

