The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

(2.15 Newbury)

A prolific point-to-point winner who has transferred that decent level of form under rules since rejoining Ben Pauling. Twig scored over fences at Warwick in October but has looked just as assured over hurdles, following a highly respectable second-placed effort at Cheltenham with a comfortable success at Kempton. There was no disgrace in finishing sixth when upped in class in the River Don Novices' Hurdle last time and the only horse who has come out of the race so far, the third-placed Hurricane Bay, has won easily since. Beau Morgan was unable to utilise his claim in that Grade 2 event but the rider is able to take off 7lb here in a much weaker contest. Morgan's claim negates the penalty Twig has for his 14-length success on his penultimate start, and providing Doncaster hasn't left its mark, he should get back to winning ways.

(3.45 Doncaster)

Made a winning hurdling debut at Ffos Las in October and has been running respectably in decent races since. Joe Tizzard's mare finished behind the smart Kateira, who has since completed a hat-trick, at Uttoxeter before chasing home the unbeaten Credrojava and the 126-rated She's A Saint in Listed company at Taunton. That form already looked strong given that She's A Saint had been second to Mares' Novices' Hurdle favourite Luccia on her previous start, but the former provided a further boost when runner-up behind another smart mare, You Wear It Well, in a Sandown Grade 2 last month. Ilovethenightlife was still going well when unseating Brendan Powell at the fourth-last hurdle at Wincanton last time and providing she gets a clear round here, should be hard to beat.

(4.30 Newbury)

Defied a 712-day absence when making a winning chase and handicap debut at Wincanton last month to give trainer William de Best-Turner his first winner since 2006. There were bits of bumper and hurdles form to suggest that a mark of 98 was generous, especially given that Calgary Tiger's last appearance had been in the 2021 Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle. Calgary Tiger has only been raised 4lb for that 50-1 success so is more than capable of following up, with the form of the beaten horses working out well. Midnight Midge was eight lengths behind Calgary Tiger in third and won a higher class race back at Wincanton on Wednesday, while Triple Trade was second again at Chepstow on his next start. Therefore, there is is enough to suggest that Calgary Tiger's shock win wasn't a fluke and provided he doesn't bounce, he can make it back-to-back wins as he receives upwards of 8lb from his three rivals.

