Epsom Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Epsom and there are only seven in the opener (6.20). Giselles Defence has a big chance under Joe Leavy and Daisy Roots is also included.

The 7f maiden (6.50) is another with only two places and it’s a tough call. Abstract Art is surely better than he showed on his debut at Goodwood and goes in with Dark Thunderstorm .

Mr Wagyu has an obvious chance in the 6f handicap (7.25), but only two places makes it tricky once again. Get It looks like the obvious danger and is also included in the perm.

Incremental is strongly fancied to bounce back from a disappointing run at Thirsk last time and can be included as a banker in the 1m4f handicap (8.00), provided all eight go to post.

The biggest field of the night goes in the next (8.30), as 15 are due to line up. Thursday comes into the race in form and can improve on her Lingfield second last time.

Justcallmepete is one of the bets of the night and rates a banker in the 7f handicap (9.00).

Epsom Placepot perm

6.20

1 Giselles Defence

6 Daisy Roots

6.50

1 Abstract Art

3 Dark Thunderstorm

7.25

1 Get It

2 Mr Wagyu

8.00

3 Incremental

8.30

3 Thursday

9.00

6 Justcallmepete

2x2x2x1x1x1 = eight lines

Sign up to the Tote here