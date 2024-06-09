Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for Sunday's Premier fixture at Goodwood
Richard Birch with his advice for Sunday's Premier fixture at Goodwood . . .
2.10 Goodwood
William Hill Epic Boost Handicap, 7f
Birchy’s tip: Finn’s Charm
Finn’s Charm has dropped to a decent mark and can take full advantage of an excellent draw in stall three on ground he enjoys.
2.45 Goodwood
Hallgarten & Novum Wines/British EBF Novice Stakes, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Principality
A highly promising runner-up on his debut at Newmarket last month, Principality, who holds an entry in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh, will prove hard to beat.
3.20 Goodwood
William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Selling Stakes, 5f
Birchy’s tip: Double O One
Double O One has shown enough to win a race of this nature. She's just preferred to Coiled.
3.55 Goodwood
Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Birchy’s tip: Sea Just In Time
Sea Just In Time made an impressive winning debut at Newmarket and certainly looks one to follow en route to Group company. She holds entries in the Irish Oaks and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
4.30 Goodwood
Rod Gaskin Garden Machinery Handicap, 2m
Birchy’s tip: Crescent Lake
Crescent Lake loves Goodwood and remains unexposed over two miles on the Flat. He seems sure to run a huge race.
5.05 Goodwood
William Hill Tapster Stakes (Listed), 1m4f
Birchy’s tip: Aimeric
Aimeric has more to offer at this trip. Expect King Of Conquest and Deauville Legend to make him work hard.
5.40 Goodwood
Racehorse Shares From £45 At racingclub.com Handicap, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Eminency
Eminency is beginning to look fairly treated on his best three-year-old efforts and makes plenty of appeal under Rossa Ryan.
'He's such a good horse – it's quite frustrating when you're watching him every day. Hopefully this season he's going to show it'
3.55 Goodwood: can unbeaten Sea Just In Time take next step up the ladder? Analysis and quotes for Listed Keyser Fillies' Stakes
Goodwood Placepot tips: Tom Segal provides his perm for Sunday's card
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at Goodwood and Perth on Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
