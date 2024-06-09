Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:10 PunchestownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:10 PunchestownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingCracking The Puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for Sunday's Premier fixture at Goodwood

Richard Birch with his advice for Sunday's Premier fixture at Goodwood . . .

2.10 Goodwood
William Hill Epic Boost Handicap, 7f

Birchy’s tip: Finn’s Charm

Finn’s Charm has dropped to a decent mark and can take full advantage of an excellent draw in stall three on ground he enjoys.

Silk
Finn's Charm14:10 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.45 Goodwood
Hallgarten & Novum Wines/British EBF Novice Stakes, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Principality

A highly promising runner-up on his debut at Newmarket last month, Principality, who holds an entry in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh, will prove hard to beat.

Silk
Principality14:45 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.20 Goodwood
William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Selling Stakes, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Double O One

Double O One has shown enough to win a race of this nature. She's just preferred to Coiled.

Silk
Double O One15:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

3.55 Goodwood
Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Birchy’s tip: Sea Just In Time

Sea Just In Time made an impressive winning debut at Newmarket and certainly looks one to follow en route to Group company. She holds entries in the Irish Oaks and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Silk
Sea Just In Time15:55 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

4.30 Goodwood
Rod Gaskin Garden Machinery Handicap, 2m

Birchy’s tip: Crescent Lake

Crescent Lake loves Goodwood and remains unexposed over two miles on the Flat. He seems sure to run a huge race.

Silk
Crescent Lake16:30 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

5.05 Goodwood
William Hill Tapster Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Birchy’s tip: Aimeric

Aimeric has more to offer at this trip. Expect King Of Conquest and Deauville Legend to make him work hard.

Silk
Aimeric17:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

5.40 Goodwood
Racehorse Shares From £45 At racingclub.com Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Eminency

Eminency is beginning to look fairly treated on his best three-year-old efforts and makes plenty of appeal under Rossa Ryan.

Silk
Eminency17:40 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Stuart Williams

Read these next:

'He’s such a good horse – it’s quite frustrating when you’re watching him every day. Hopefully this season he’s going to show it'  

3.55 Goodwood: can unbeaten Sea Just In Time take next step up the ladder? Analysis and quotes for Listed Keyser Fillies' Stakes  

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

inFree tips

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers