Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for Sunday's Premier fixture at Goodwood

Richard Birch with his advice for Sunday's Premier fixture at Goodwood . . .

2.10 Goodwood

William Hill Epic Boost Handicap, 7f

Birchy’s tip: Finn’s Charm

Finn’s Charm has dropped to a decent mark and can take full advantage of an excellent draw in stall three on ground he enjoys.

Finn's Charm 14:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.45 Goodwood

Hallgarten & Novum Wines/British EBF Novice Stakes, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Principality

A highly promising runner-up on his debut at Newmarket last month, Principality, who holds an entry in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh, will prove hard to beat.

Principality 14:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.20 Goodwood

William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Selling Stakes, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Double O One

Double O One has shown enough to win a race of this nature. She's just preferred to Coiled.

Double O One 15:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

3.55 Goodwood

Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Birchy’s tip: Sea Just In Time

Sea Just In Time made an impressive winning debut at Newmarket and certainly looks one to follow en route to Group company. She holds entries in the Irish Oaks and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Sea Just In Time 15:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

4.30 Goodwood

Rod Gaskin Garden Machinery Handicap, 2m

Birchy’s tip: Crescent Lake

Crescent Lake loves Goodwood and remains unexposed over two miles on the Flat. He seems sure to run a huge race.

Crescent Lake 16:30 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

5.05 Goodwood

William Hill Tapster Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Birchy’s tip: Aimeric

Aimeric has more to offer at this trip. Expect King Of Conquest and Deauville Legend to make him work hard.

Aimeric 17:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

5.40 Goodwood

Racehorse Shares From £45 At racingclub.com Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Eminency

Eminency is beginning to look fairly treated on his best three-year-old efforts and makes plenty of appeal under Rossa Ryan.

Eminency 17:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Stuart Williams

Read these next:

'He’s such a good horse – it’s quite frustrating when you’re watching him every day. Hopefully this season he’s going to show it'



3.55 Goodwood: can unbeaten Sea Just In Time take next step up the ladder? Analysis and quotes for Listed Keyser Fillies' Stakes

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.