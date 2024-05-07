Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson lining up another pot as he heads to Chester with opening-race favourite

Follow the standard rules of Chester and you will be well on your way in this sprint for three-year-olds, if recent runnings are anything to go by.

Seeing as this is Chester's first meeting of the year, those rules are worth a quick recap. You want to be drawn low. You want your horse to have early pace. In sprints, these are as close to iron rules as you will encounter but they hold up even as distance increases.

In this race, following Chester's rules would have served you better than following the market. The last two winners have made all, from stalls one and two. The two before them were always prominent from five and four. This year, the race has moved to the start of the card, meaning the ground is as fresh as can be and there are fewer factors to interfere with the rules.

This is emphasised because the least exposed in this year's field have not done all that well from the draw. Garfield Shadow, who has run only twice, is in 13 of 14; next least exposed is Auric , who is in eight; next are Cargin Bhui (11) and Siobhanbrogan (14).

Part of the reason Auric was put in as paper favourite is because he is trained by Hugo Palmer. Since taking over the training at nearby Manor House Stables, Palmer's strike-rate here has been 23 per cent.

Before Palmer, Tom Dascombe's name was above the door at Manor House. He saddles Old Chums , whose racing style fits Chester nicely and he has an opportune draw in two. This is much hotter than the all-weather handicaps he has been contesting recently, though.

A middle ground between form and course rules could be Exponista . She is fast and she has good-quality form, albeit she has been found out a little in Pattern company the last twice. She is drawn in five, which is good enough. With Rossa Ryan up, she is expected to be stronger in the betting than the early prices give her credit for.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Snooker star hoping for fast break

Just two days after lifting the World Snooker Championship trophy for the first time at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, Kyren Wilson plans to be at the Roodee hoping for more success on a green surface as part of the syndicate which owns the fancied Auric in the 14-runner opener.

Wilson, from Kettering, overcame Welshman Jak Jones 18-14 on Monday night after a long last session when at one time he was leading 17-11.

Auric (left): not many miles on the clock Credit: Edward Whitaker

The new champion had already enjoyed success with the Manor House Stables Syndicate II even before he headed to South Yorkshire as Auric won at Kempton in February and followed up with a second at Windsor.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Auric, said: “I was delighted that Kyren won the World Snooker Championship and he plans to come to Chester to see Auric run in the first race of the meeting. In an ideal world, the race would be seven furlongs rather than six but he hasn't got many miles on the clock. My concern is that this trip around Chester might be a bit sharp for him.”

What they say

Callum Shepherd, rider of Billy Webster

He had a bad draw at Lingfield last time and could never land a blow and is drawn nine this time around but if he jumps well there is no reason why he can’t be competitive.

Rossa Ryan, rider of Exponista

I won on her last year and she has plenty of early speed. Her draw [stall five] will help.

Clifford Lee, rider of Beyond Borders

He’s drawn in stall one which is a help and he’s sharp enough out of the gates. I nearly made all the running on him at Newcastle last year and he goes there with a good shout.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Garfield Shadow

He’s on a hat-trick and is a nice horse but he’ll do well to win from stall 13. We just hope he can get a good early position.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Tsunami Spirit

We expect him to be suited by the track and although he’s a bit high in the handicap he should give a good account in a competitive race.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Siobhanbrogan

She’s a big price. She was very keen at Newcastle but she should be suited by the track and her work since that run has been good.

Julie Camacho, trainer of Winged Messenger

He ran well to be second there from a wide draw last year when there weren’t as many runners but he’s had experience around there which will help.

Harry Dunlop, spokesman for owners HP Racing & JPR, owners of Stash The Cash

The form of his win at Catterick last time has worked out well as the third has won twice since. He was going to run at Thirsk but he scoped dirty. He’s fine again now and we expect him to be competitive from stall four.

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Old Chums

He’s in the grip of the handicapper really and needed some help with the draw which he has got as he’s in stall two. He’s well and I expect him to run well.

Reporting by David Milnes

