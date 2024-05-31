Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:20 ChepstowHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:20 ChepstowHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingCracking the puzzle

Cracking the Epsom puzzle with David Jennings' selections for all five races on ITV on Friday

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

David Jennings with his advice for the five ITV races at Epsom on Friday

2.00 Epsom
Betfred British EBF Woodcote Stakes, 6f

DJ's tip: Megalithic

The Woodcote is a wonderful race. Always was, always will be. In 2001 it was run on the same day as the Derby and Whitbarrow won it for Rod Millman. He didn't turn out to be quite as good as Galileo, but he was good that day under Basil Marcus and did me a lovely turn. Megalithic was sent off favourite for his debut at Salisbury and, while he didn't win, he didn't half suggest he was about to. The extra furlong here will suit. He's smart, unless my eyes were deceiving me. 

Silk
Megalithic14:00 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.35 Epsom
Trustatrader Handicap, 1m½f

DJ's tip: Finn's Charm 

Koy Koy probably went into every notebook ever made at Newmarket, but he's bad, bad value now. Charlie Johnston and Joe Fanning teamed up to win this last year with Austrian Theory. I fancy them to do it again in the very same colours with Finn's Charm. He was gelded and had a wind op before the season started, and that could prove a lethal combination. His Chester return can be upgraded considerably as he was the only one to make up ground from off the pace. He was wide too. A mark of 95 is just lovely. I've been charmed. 

Silk
Finn's Charm14:35 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3.10 Epsom
Holland Cooper Coronation Cup, 1m4f

DJ's tip: Emily Upjohn

The easiest thing in the world is to overthink these things. Emily Upjohn won it last year without a prep and this time she's had a prep, a perfectly respectable one too. I'll be very surprised if she gets beaten.

Silk
Emily Upjohn15:10 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.45 Epsom
Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap, 1m2f

DJ's tip: Paradias 

Roger Varian has won this four times since 2014 so my sole intention was to tip whatever represented him here in 2024. Ah, he runs nothing. Terrific. Paradias is where my pin has landed now. He went well first time out in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and the race should be run to suit. He didn't live up to expectations over hurdles but could be very competitive here off 94. 

Silk
Paradias15:45 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

4.30 Epsom
Betfred Oaks, 1m4f 

DJ's tip: Ezeliya 

She might not be Blue Wind, Weld's Oaks heroine of 1981, but Ezeliya is going to absolutely adore this trip. Her final furlong has been her best furlong on each of her three outings and, going beyond 1m2f for the first time, she is sure to come into her own. She appears to have the most wonderful attitude, gets her head down low and wants to win, so there is nobody else I would like on my side if this turns into a bruising battle up the straight. She wants it and I want her.

Silk
Ezeliya16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Read more . . .

2024 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

inFree tips

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers