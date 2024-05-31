Cracking the Epsom puzzle with David Jennings' selections for all five races on ITV on Friday

David Jennings with his advice for the five ITV races at Epsom on Friday

2.00 Epsom

Betfred British EBF Woodcote Stakes, 6f

DJ's tip: Megalithic

The Woodcote is a wonderful race. Always was, always will be. In 2001 it was run on the same day as the Derby and Whitbarrow won it for Rod Millman. He didn't turn out to be quite as good as Galileo, but he was good that day under Basil Marcus and did me a lovely turn. Megalithic was sent off favourite for his debut at Salisbury and, while he didn't win, he didn't half suggest he was about to. The extra furlong here will suit. He's smart, unless my eyes were deceiving me.

Megalithic 14:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.35 Epsom

Trustatrader Handicap, 1m½f

DJ's tip: Finn's Charm

Koy Koy probably went into every notebook ever made at Newmarket, but he's bad, bad value now. Charlie Johnston and Joe Fanning teamed up to win this last year with Austrian Theory. I fancy them to do it again in the very same colours with Finn's Charm. He was gelded and had a wind op before the season started, and that could prove a lethal combination. His Chester return can be upgraded considerably as he was the only one to make up ground from off the pace. He was wide too. A mark of 95 is just lovely. I've been charmed.

Finn's Charm 14:35 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3.10 Epsom

Holland Cooper Coronation Cup, 1m4f

DJ's tip: Emily Upjohn

The easiest thing in the world is to overthink these things. Emily Upjohn won it last year without a prep and this time she's had a prep, a perfectly respectable one too. I'll be very surprised if she gets beaten.

Emily Upjohn 15:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.45 Epsom

Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap, 1m2f

DJ's tip: Paradias

Roger Varian has won this four times since 2014 so my sole intention was to tip whatever represented him here in 2024. Ah, he runs nothing. Terrific. Paradias is where my pin has landed now. He went well first time out in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and the race should be run to suit. He didn't live up to expectations over hurdles but could be very competitive here off 94.

Paradias 15:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

4.30 Epsom

Betfred Oaks, 1m4f

DJ's tip: Ezeliya

She might not be Blue Wind, Weld's Oaks heroine of 1981, but Ezeliya is going to absolutely adore this trip. Her final furlong has been her best furlong on each of her three outings and, going beyond 1m2f for the first time, she is sure to come into her own. She appears to have the most wonderful attitude, gets her head down low and wants to win, so there is nobody else I would like on my side if this turns into a bruising battle up the straight. She wants it and I want her.

Ezeliya 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

