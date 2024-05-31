Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

New Charter 2.00 Epsom

Descendant of Oaks winner Time Charter; posted a promising and laudable effort at Newmarket (6f, good) two weeks ago, beating all bar leading Albany prospect Mountain Breeze; strong contender at the weights.

Finn's Charm 2.35 Epsom

Shaped encouragingly from a difficult position at Chester (7.5f) on seasonal debut, while looking in need of a return to further; on workable mark and represents last year's winning connections; interesting.

Derry Lad 3.45 Epsom

Acts on heavy; won at Hamilton (1m3f) and Pontefract (1m4f) last summer, adding to his two earlier Irish wins; second run this season was even better, when running on well from the back to be a close third over just 1m at Naas 12 days ago; that should tee him up nicely for a bold show today.

Ylang Ylang 4.30 Epsom

Frankel filly who cost 1,500,000gns as a yearling; three wins from five starts as a 2yo culminated in Group 1 Fillies' Mile success at Newmarket (soft) where she got up close home after trouble in running; 5-1 for the 1,000 Guineas there (good) on reappearance and made steady inroads from off the pace to go down by a length in fifth; seemed to be crying out for a longer trip in those 1m races and tops this field on those two pieces of form.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

