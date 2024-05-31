Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Carlisle

4.40: Darbucks

Despite a moderate strike-rate Buckshaw Village looks primed for another big run, as does Ring Of Gold despite his record of 0-14 on turf. Darbucks looks the one to be on, though, with the form of his latest narrow Ayr defeat having worked out so well. Two visits here have yielded a win and a narrow defeat.

David Bellingham

Darbucks 16:40 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: Christopher Kellett

Catterick

7.55: Seantrabh

Glory Fighter and Albegone (second choice) should run well but things look in place for Seantrabh to get off the mark for the season.

Paul Smith

Seantrabh 19:55 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Declan Carroll

Chepstow

2.25: Jacquelina

Top of the list is last year's winner Jacquelina, who has won three in a row this month including a dominant display at Brighton on Tuesday. She was as good as ever with that success and can strike again under a double penalty to complete a four-timer. Dual course winner Diamond Cottage turned things around with a good second at Bath last week and she's feared most ahead of Notre Maison and last year's runner-up Rhubarb.

David Moon

Jacquelina 14:25 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb) Tnr: Phil McEntee

Doncaster

6.45: Nikovo

Five-year-old Nikovo has gone from strength to strength under the expert tutelage of David O'Meara and can make it 4-5 this season under a 5lb penalty for his facile Ayr victory. Ascot runner-up Roarin' Success looks to have better days ahead of him and appeals as the main threat with low-mileage duo Pumalin Park and Twirling also in the mix along with the handily-weighted The Cookstown Cafu.

Peter Entwistle

Nikovo 18:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Down Royal

8.00: Wisdomofhindsight

A renewal of Sligo rivalry between Zariygann and Wisdomofhindsight and the latter, whose previous Curragh third is strong form, may come out on top this time if consenting to settle better. Useful Flat-bred hurdlers Nucky Johnson and Samui are very much respected starting out in this discipline.

Mark Nunan

Wisdomofhindsight 20:00 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A Oliver

Epsom

4.30: Ylang Ylang

The Oaks has been won by either the O'Brien or Gosden stables in each of the last ten years and, while the Gosdens lack a representative this time, Aidan O'Brien looks set to taste success again thanks to Ylang Ylang, who has done well enough to be clear top-rated judged on her performances over 1m and looks set for markedly better now that she steps up in trip. Rubies Are Red is a strong-staying second string for the same stable, following her fast finish in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. The biggest danger to the selection, however, may come from Ireland in the shape of Dermot Weld's Ezeliya, who looks such a strong candidate for 1m4f. Ralph Beckett was the last trainer to win this Classic before the Gosden and O'Brien stables established their iron grip and he has four runners in this year's bid to snatch it back, with Forest Fairy perhaps the best of them given her potential, although he also has the Lingfield winner You Got To Me.

Richard Austen

Ylang Ylang 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Stratford

8.40: Cap Du Mathan

The finale can go to Cap Du Mathan, who looked revitalised when winning on his hunter chase debut in March and ran very well until his stamina ebbed away in last month's Aintree Foxhunters'. Fier Jaguen sometimes loses ground by jumping to his right but that didn't stop him running a big race in defeat at Cheltenham this month. Cat Tiger also ran well at Cheltenham this month and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Cap Du Mathan 20:40 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Miss Olive Nicholls (3lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Tramore

5.50: Cheerful Chap

Although lacking experience, this being only his second start, the claims of in-form hurdler Cheerful Chap are hard to ignore off a 16lb lower mark and these easy fences shouldn't place too much demand on jumping. Top-weight Calico is also more highly-rated over hurdles and the best of whom probably hasn't been seen yet over fences so demands respect. C&D winner Freddie Robdal can reverse recent Tipperary form with Look Dont Touch.

Alan Hewison

Cheerful Chap 17:50 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: P J Rothwell

Read these next:

Epsom Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Oaks day at Epsom on ITV

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.