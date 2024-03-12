Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day two £1m guaranteed pot

You probably need a couple of shocks if you're hoping for a big Placepot payout on day two at Cheltenham, but I doubt you'll get one in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (1.30).

Ballyburn put up a huge performance when winning at the Dublin Racing Festival in February, and he will be very hard to beat, let alone finish out of the first three.

There is more scope to get Fact To File beaten in the Brown Advisory (2.10), especially with Stay Away Fay likely to make it a test. I'll add American Mike , who was supplemented after looking a strong stayer in the Ten Up at Navan last month (was in the Turners).

It probably makes sense to go with three in the Coral Cup (2.50) even though I am all over the chances of Built By Ballymore . Festival regular Ballyadam has claims despite top weight, and I'm fairly sure we haven't seen the best of Shanbally Kid yet.

El Fabiolo might have a mistake in him, but he never falls or gets beaten, so looks solid in the Champion Chase (3.30), while the Cross Country (4.10) has been deadly dull since becoming a non-handicap, with the first and second favourites nearly always finishing first and second. Minella Indo will do for me.

That just leaves the Grand Annual (4.50), in which I have long been warm on the chances of Libberty Hunter . I'm going to add only one more, which is Path D'Oroux , in the hope he can reverse Leopardstown form with Madara.

Cheltenham Festival day two Placepot perm

1.30

1 Ballyburn

2.10

1 American Mike

6 Stay Away Fay

2.50

​1 Ballyadam

​14 Built By Ballymore

19 Shanbally Kid



3.30

4 El Fabiolo

4.10

10 Minella Indo

4.50

8 Path D'Oroux

10 Libberty Hunter



1x2x3x1x1x2 = 12 lines

