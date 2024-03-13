The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday . . .

1.30 Cheltenham

Grey Dawning’s form is stacking up increasingly well. On his penultimate run, he looked an unlucky second to Ginny's Destiny, who franked the form when lumping top weight in a Cheltenham handicap on his next start, and he is 3lb better off with that rival today. He then gave Grade 1-winning hurdler Apple Away 10lb and a 14-length beating at Warwick, with the 150-rated Broadway Boy a further 18 lengths away, and his assured stamina is a great asset to have.

4.10 Cheltenham

Jade De Grugy was impressive when winning on her stable debut in December, with a useful horse in second trailing in her wake, and backed that up with a comfortable victory in a Grade 3 mares' novice at Fairhouse in January. She has plenty of potential, is proven at the distance and should go well for Willie Mullins.

5.30 Cheltenham

Daily Present was tailed off in three beginners’ chases behind smart horses, but left that firmly behind when scoring on his handicap debut, looking no stronger than at the finish on that first start at a staying trip. He beat the talented Bronn in a novice hurdle and there could be loads more to come over fences.

