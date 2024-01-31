Chelmsford Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders provides his picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Four of the six races on Chelmsford's evening card, the Tote's choice for its daily £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool, contain seven runners or fewer.

That means a conservative perm is advised with only two places predominantly available, although Cervetto is banked on in the small-field opener (6.00). He looked well ahead of his mark when winning at Lingfield last time and is 4lb well in.

Several have chances in the fillies' novice (6.30). Miss Bodacious and Rosy Affair shaped well on their respective debuts and get the nod.

Monsieur Fantaisie ran better than his fifth-place finish suggested at Lingfield recently. He is selected for the 6f classified event (7.00) along with Viewfromthestars , who went close over course and distance three weeks ago.

Last-time-out winners Level Up and Twilight Madness appeal most in a trappy 5f handicap (7.30). The 1m2f handicap (8.00) is similarly deep despite the limited turnout. Rogue Soldier and Outgun bring reasonable claims to the table.

The two to side with in the final leg (8.30) are the Rossa Ryan-ridden Glencalvie and Angel Of Antrim , who should go close if taking to the first-time visor under David Probert.

Chelmsford Placepot tips

6.00

4 Cervetto

6.30

3 Miss Bodacious

6 Rosy Affair

7.00

6 Monsieur Fantaisie

11 Viewfromthestars

7.30

3 Twilight Madness

7 Level Up

8.00

3 Rogue Soldier

7 Outgun

8.30

2 Glencalvie

4 Angel Of Antrim

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

