'He should be capable of above-average improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from the last week

William F Browne

Trainer: Ger Lyons

6th, 7f two-year-old maiden, Leopardstown, May 17

This maiden, won impressively by the Joseph O'Brien-trained newcomer Scorthy Champ, is arguably the best one run this season so far and will produce winners, including some potentially high-class ones. Dahlia Noir, Yamal and Hotazhell, who finished second, third and fourth respectively, look prime candidates as future winners.

Another to take from the race was Yamal's stable companion William F Browne back in sixth. He was the stable second string but he actually looked the fitter of the two, although he may not have the same level of ability.