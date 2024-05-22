Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 SouthwellHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 SouthwellHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingDark Horses
premium

'He should be capable of above-average improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from the last week

William F Browne
Trainer: Ger Lyons
6th, 7f two-year-old maiden, Leopardstown, May 17

This maiden, won impressively by the Joseph O'Brien-trained newcomer Scorthy Champ, is arguably the best one run this season so far and will produce winners, including some potentially high-class ones. Dahlia Noir, Yamal and Hotazhell, who finished second, third and fourth respectively, look prime candidates as future winners.

Another to take from the race was Yamal's stable companion William F Browne back in sixth. He was the stable second string but he actually looked the fitter of the two, although he may not have the same level of ability.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inDark Horses

iconCopy
more inDark Horses
more inDark Horses