'It was pleasing to see the late headway she made in the last furlong' - Brendan Duke newcomer among Justin O'Hanlon's eyecatchers

Drivers Seat

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

5th, 7f two-year-old maiden, Curragh, June 5

The opening maiden at the Curragh last Wednesday looks sure to be the source of some good future winners and there is every chance this son of Sea The Stars will be among them.

Not much went right through the race as he was slowly away and was just caught in a pocket most of the way so he never really got into a position. He was a bit green too, but he began to make some headway until well inside the last when he got tired and his effort flattened out.