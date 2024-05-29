'She looked pretty smart and her appearance in a maiden is eagerly awaited' - Justin O'Hanlon with his barrier trial eyecatchers

The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Barrier Trials returned for the first of three sessions in 2024 on Monday, and as in 2023, Naas was the first venue. The previous week's rain meant the ground was on the slow side, which seemed perfect. As many as 78 horses were spread over ten batches, 27 of them from the stable of Joseph O'Brien. These trials could well be in jeopardy but for him.

Peregrine Falcon

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

2f Showcasing – Fascinating Falcon (Fastnet Rock)

This is one who slipped through the net, and speaking to Emmet Mullins afterwards he could scarcely believe he picked this filly up for just 50,000gns at the Newmarket Craven breeze-ups.