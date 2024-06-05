'Winning a maiden should be a formality on the way to bigger things' - Justin O'Hanlon eyes up the future winners from last week
East Hampton
Trainer: David Marnane
4th, 6f two-year-old maiden, Curragh, May 25
With last week's column concentrating on the Naas barrier trials, there was no opportunity to delve into the Guineas festival at the Curragh. It would be remiss not to examine the maiden run on the Saturday, with this colt being one of the bigger eye-catchers in the juvenile ranks this season.
Held up early, he made good headway to be on the heels of the leaders entering the final furlong but he was repeatedly stopped in his run inside the final furlong. When he got daylight it was all too late, but he really picked up well to finish fourth and would have been on top of them all granted a clear run.
By Cracksman, he is speedily bred on the dam's side and looks to have plenty of pace. Winning a maiden should be a formality on the way to bigger things.
