TippingDark Horses
premium
'A maiden victory is well within her grasp' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out this week's eyecatchers
Ace King Queen
Trainer: Kevin Prendergast
4th, 5f two-year-old maiden, Navan, May 7
This maiden at the Navan replacement fixture could well be prove significant over the coming months. The 11 runners looked an above-average bunch in the ring and a few of them stood out as potential winners, including this Equiano filly.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inDark Horses
- 'He looks a nice prospect for next season' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from Punchestown week
- 'She has the scope for above-average improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'He looks capable of significant improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She looks likely to win a maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
- 'He has an engine and enough gears to get involved' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers
more inDark Horses
- 'He looks a nice prospect for next season' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from Punchestown week
- 'She has the scope for above-average improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'He looks capable of significant improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She looks likely to win a maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
- 'He has an engine and enough gears to get involved' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers