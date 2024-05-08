'He looks a nice prospect for next season' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from Punchestown week
W B Easy
Trainer: Arthur Moore
5th, 2m½f Goffs Defender Bumper, Punchestown, April 30
The bumpers at the Punchestown festival can be hit and miss for finding future winners, but this year's races could be a rich source, beginning with the performance of this newcomer in Tuesday's bumper.
Arthur Moore may well be in the twilight of his training career, but this is not the first bumper horse highlighted from the stable this spring. This gelding ran a race of huge promise. Held up at the back of the field, he began to make headway from before the straight. He was not done many favours by being forced widest of all turning in, but from there he made good headway and was nearest at the finish, beaten fewer than ten lengths.
Published on 8 May 2024inDark Horses
Last updated 19:25, 8 May 2024
