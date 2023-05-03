'Few caught the eye more than this filly' - our expert marks your card
World Peace
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
5th, 1m2f fillies' maiden, Naas, April 24
In a week dominated by the Punchestown festival, there was time at the beginning of the week for a decent Flat card at Naas, and this well-bred filly caught the eye despite being well beaten.
Nothing went right throughout the race. She was slowly away and was niggled along from some way out to maintain her position. She was very green when asked to race, but there were signs later in the race she was beginning to get the hang of things and she was quite strong to the line.
She is a beautifully bred by Frankel out of a sister to Pretty Polly winner Diamondsandrubies, and is a close relative of Irish 1,000 Guineas Yesterday. She could be capable of above-average improvement and better ground will suit her.
