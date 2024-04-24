Racing Post logo
'She has the scope for above-average improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers

Kailasa
Trainer: Johnny Murtagh
4th, 7f maiden, Curragh, April 20

Despite the drying and tacky surface on offer, the two days at the Curragh last weekend should be a rich source of clues, not least the 7f maiden run on Saturday.

This Johnny Murtagh-trained debutante showed a good deal of promise and might not be waiting long to win a maiden. She had a strong position behind the leaders and got a good tow into the contest, but when she saw daylight she ran a bit green for a few strides and also got fractionally squeezed for room. She did well in the last furlong, though, and there is every chance she can step up to a mile without much difficulty.

