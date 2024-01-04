'This is a very important time for the industry' - ITBA unveils panel for National Hunt seminar

The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association has unveiled its panel of experts for the National Hunt seminar on Wednesday week, January 17.

It takes place at the Lord Bagenal, County Carlow, with doors open at 6pm and the seminar – hosted by trainer and breeder Lorna Fowler of Rahinston Farm & Stud – starting at 6.30pm.

The panel features Anthony Bromley, co-director of Highflyer Bloodstock who has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and has sourced high-profile winners including Noble Yeats, Kauto Star, Sprinter Sacre and Altior; Walter Connors, the Dungarvan-based vet and Sluggara Farm consignor whose list of graduates is headed by 2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Don Cossack; and Bertrand Le Metayer, the racing adviser and bloodstock agent who sent some of the first wave of top French jumpers to Ireland and Britain, such as Queen Mother Champion Chase winners Klairon Davis and Edredon Bleu.

Bertrand Le Metayer is another notable name to join the panel

Also on the panel are Goffs agent and Rathmore Stud’s Peter Molony, who has produced top-class jumpers like Bobs Worth, Sir Gerhard, Telmesomethinggirl and multiple Grade 1 heroine Honeysuckle; Charles O’Neill, chief executive of Irish Thoroughbred Marketing; and Richard Pugh, director of horses in training with Tattersalls Ireland and director of Irish Point-to-Point Services.

The seminar is titled ‘Jumping into the Future – the challenges facing Irish National Hunt breeding’.

Topics set to be discussed include the status of breeding and racing, influence of French-breds and meeting marketplace demands.

Cathy Grassick: "It's an important event for everyone to voice their opinion" Credit: Laura Green

ITBA chairman Cathy Grassick said: “I'm excited at the prospect of hearing from our expert panel on all issues relevant to our industry. This is a crucial time for the market and an important event for everyone to voice their opinion.”

ITBA National Hunt Committee chairman William Flood added: “This is a very important time for the industry in light of recent results at the sales. Our National Hunt committee has gathered an expert panel to help talk through these important topics.”

Registration is essential – email ddeveney@itba.ie or call the ITBA on 045 877 543. The event is free to attend and the ITBA welcomes both members and non-members.

Read this next

'He was a horse worth waiting for' - Jungle Boogie getting the old O'Brien name back in the spotlight