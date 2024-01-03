Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

'He was a horse worth waiting for' - Jungle Boogie getting the old O'Brien name back in the spotlight

Tom Peacock speaks to a member of a famous family behind the recent Tramore winner

Jungle Boogie and Darragh O'Keeffe near side) pass Classic Getaway on the run in to win the Savills New Year's Day Chase
Jungle Boogie and Darragh O'Keeffe near side) pass Classic Getaway on the run in to win the Savills New Year's Day ChaseCredit: Patrick McCann

A word of wisdom from Willie Mullins had been enough to sustain Noel O'Brien's hope that Jungle Boogie might one day amount to something. It was quite a wait for the breeder with racing royalty in his DNA who produced the top-class chaser Merry Gale from Clashganiff House, the farm at Churchtown, County Cork, where his legendary uncle Vincent was born and began his unrivalled training career.

Noel O'Brien is still racing mad, going to meetings or point-to-points whenever he can, and had headed to Tramore for the Savills New Year's Day Chase. Jungle Boogie, whose spread-out career had seen him win a bumper, a hurdle and a chase in only three starts for Mullins, outlasted his former stablemate Classic Getaway in what was only his second appearance for Henry de Bromhead, making it well worth the journey.

"He’s a horse I’ve heard tremendous stories about, that he was held in high regard in Willie Mullins’ and he’s had problems every year but every problem he had was fixable," says O'Brien.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 3 January 2024inFeatures

Last updated 16:59, 3 January 2024

icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures