Bloodstock
premium

Half-century of excellence celebrated in new book by Usha Stud

Tom Peacock speaks to stud owner Ameeta Mehra about a family legacy

Grit, Grace & Glory covers half a century of Usha Stud Farm in India
Grit, Grace & Glory covers half a century of Usha Stud Farm in India

Usha Stud’s impact on racing in India is practically beyond comprehension. So far, it has claimed close to 400 domestic Classic wins and, last year, produced a feat as yet even beyond the grasp of Coolmore when its colts and fillies filled the first four places in the Indian Derby.

The 50th anniversary of the first horse to be born under the farm’s banner brings with it the publication of a new book, 'Grit, Grace & Glory: The Usha Story'. 

A labour of love by Usha’s owner, Ameeta Mehra, it includes a rich collection of rare photographs and memories of the stud’s history.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 5 May 2024inBloodstock

Last updated 15:18, 5 May 2024

