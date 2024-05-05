Half-century of excellence celebrated in new book by Usha Stud
Tom Peacock speaks to stud owner Ameeta Mehra about a family legacy
Usha Stud’s impact on racing in India is practically beyond comprehension. So far, it has claimed close to 400 domestic Classic wins and, last year, produced a feat as yet even beyond the grasp of Coolmore when its colts and fillies filled the first four places in the Indian Derby.
The 50th anniversary of the first horse to be born under the farm’s banner brings with it the publication of a new book, 'Grit, Grace & Glory: The Usha Story'.
A labour of love by Usha’s owner, Ameeta Mehra, it includes a rich collection of rare photographs and memories of the stud’s history.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 May 2024inBloodstock
Last updated 15:18, 5 May 2024
- Impressive Goodwood winner Brosay added to Tattersalls Online May Sale
- Under the bonnet - the pedigrees behind the 1,000 Guineas field
- Notable Speech makes a powerful statement to win the 2,000 Guineas for Dubawi
- 'I just loved her' - Familiar dreams but unfamiliar feeling for the vendor of Royal Ascot-bound mare
- Leo Powell announced as independent chairman of the Bloodstock Industry Forum
- Impressive Goodwood winner Brosay added to Tattersalls Online May Sale
- Under the bonnet - the pedigrees behind the 1,000 Guineas field
- Notable Speech makes a powerful statement to win the 2,000 Guineas for Dubawi
- 'I just loved her' - Familiar dreams but unfamiliar feeling for the vendor of Royal Ascot-bound mare
- Leo Powell announced as independent chairman of the Bloodstock Industry Forum