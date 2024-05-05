Impressive Goodwood winner Brosay added to Tattersalls Online May Sale

Friday's impressive Goodwood juvenile winner Brosay is the most exciting of four wildcard entries for next week's Tattersalls Online Sale, which takes place over May 8 and 9.

The son of Tasleet was third at Dundalk in mid-April and made his debut in the first two-year-old race of the Irish season when fifth at the Curragh in March for Diego Dias and Stem Racing Syndicate.

His Goodwood success maintained his trainer's perfect record at the track with the Irish-based Dias sending out Mansa Musa to win at the track's world famous summer meeting last year.

Brosay is from the third crop of the Group 2 Duke Of York Stakes winner Tasleet who was placed on multiple occasions in top-level sprints. The son of Showcasing formerly stood at Shadwell and is the sire of Commonwealth Cup and Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell from his first crop.

Byron Rogers, Matt Eaves of Star Bloodstock and Dias bought Brosay for 25,000gns at the Tattersalls Somerville Sale from his breeder Redgate Bloodstock and he is the first foal out of Hattywood. She is an unraced Ivawood half-sister to the Group 3 Curragh Stakes third Blood Moon by Equiano.

His second dam, First Eclipse, is a winning Fayruz half-sister to the Listed Premio Eupili winner Maremmadiavola and to Tosen Shauna, second in the Grosser Hannoverscher Sprintpreis. Another half-sibling, Artist's Muse, was second in the Grade 1 Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle at Punchestown.

There are three further wildcard entries including Shengai Enki from the yard of Richard Newland and Jamie Insole. The Buck's Boum half-brother to Pao Enki advertised his talents with victory at Uttoxeter on Saturday evening, having previously been placed on four of his five starts over hurdles.

From Johnny Hassett's Bloodstock Connection is a two-year-old Advertise colt who is a three-parts brother to Hurry Harriet Stakes third Show Of Stars by Showcasing. They are out of Gloryette, a Raven's Pass three-parts sister to Craven and Acomb Stakes winner Elusive Pimpernel, who was runner-up in the Group 1 Racing Post Trophy. Gloryette is also a half-sister to Strensall Stakes winner Palavicini and to the Listed winner Prince Gagarin from the further family of the top-class mare Snow Fairy.

The Castlebridge Consignment offers Pebbles Place, an Oasis Dream full-sister to Superlative Stakes third Maxi Boy, with her colt foal by Profitable at foot. The dam of a winner by Cracksman, 11-year-old Pebbles Place is out of Lavender And Lace, a Barathea half-sister to the Group 1 winner Mandean and to Winter's Moon, the dam of Middle Park and Prix Morny winner Earthlight.

The full catalogue for the Tattersalls Online May Sale is available to view here.

More to read

Byerley Stud-bred 1,000 Guineas contender Star Style aiming to put best foot forward