Quality catalogue published for Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale

An initial catalogue of 28 high-class entries for the Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale is now online, with the sale scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at 1pm.

The Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale has produced talented graduates such as the Grade 1 winners Monkfish, who also won the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle last season, Tahmuras, El Barra, Carefully Selected, Hereditary Rule and Notebook, as well as this year’s Aintree Grade 3 Topham Handicap Chase winner Arizona Cardinal.

This year’s selected catalogue features 13 four and five-year-old winners of point-to-points, 11 winning four-year-old point-to-pointers, seven of whom won on their debut, 13 placed four- and five-year-old point-to-pointers, and one impressive INH Flat race winner.

Leading jumps stallions are featured, with progeny by top sires including Doyen, Mahler, Sholokhov, Soldier Of Fortune, Walk In The Park and Yeats, as well as by progressive stallions such as Affinsea, Barastraight, Idaho, Kingston Hill, Jukebox Jury, Masked Marvel and Wings Of Eagles. .

Top Irish and British point-to-point consignors Ballyboy Stables, Briardale Equestrian, G&T Racing, Kingsfield Stud, Milestone Stables, Monbeg Stables, Moate Stables and Station Yard are all offering quality drafts.

Entries will be taken from this weekend’s point-to-points and rules meetings.

Lots will be stabled in the Charles Turner yard and available for viewing on Wednesday, May 15 from 1pm and on sale day from 8.30am. The catalogue can be perused here.

Read this next:

Promising Brosay up for grabs as Tattersalls May Online Sale commences