Bloodstock
premium

Under the bonnet - the pedigrees behind the 1,000 Guineas field

Aisling Crowe guides you through the pedigrees of the 16 fillies going for Classic glory at Newmarket on Sunday

Tony Parker greets impressive Prix du Bois winner Ramatuelle
Tony Parker greets impressive Prix du Bois winner RamatuelleCredit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Cinderella's Dream

Shamardal - Espadrille (Dubawi)

Unbeaten in all four starts, including her most recent run in the Listed Jumeirah 1000 Guineas, this Godolphin homebred is one of two Classic runners in her immediate family this weekend.

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist

Published on 4 May 2024inBloodstock

Last updated 18:27, 4 May 2024

