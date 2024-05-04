Bloodstock
premium
Under the bonnet - the pedigrees behind the 1,000 Guineas field
Aisling Crowe guides you through the pedigrees of the 16 fillies going for Classic glory at Newmarket on Sunday
Tony Parker greets impressive Prix du Bois winner RamatuelleCredit: Racing Post / Scott Burton
Shamardal - Espadrille (Dubawi)
Unbeaten in all four starts, including her most recent run in the Listed Jumeirah 1000 Guineas, this Godolphin homebred is one of two Classic runners in her immediate family this weekend.
Published on 4 May 2024
Last updated 18:27, 4 May 2024
- Notable Speech makes a powerful statement to win the 2,000 Guineas for Dubawi
- 'I just loved her' - Familiar dreams but unfamiliar feeling for the vendor of Royal Ascot-bound mare
- Leo Powell announced as independent chairman of the Bloodstock Industry Forum
- Hard acts to follow after 2023 fireworks but Goffs Punchestown Sale contains some more crackers
- 'We hope they make an obscene amount of money' - Honeysuckle silks to be auctioned at Punchestown
