Promising Brosay up for grabs as Tattersalls May Online Sale commences

It will be a busy 24 hours for the cyberspace bidding department with just under 80 horses set to be offered at the latest Tattersalls May Online Sale, which closes its window at lunchtime on Thursday.

The most exciting member of the catalogue looks to be Brosay, a winner last Friday at Goodwood on his third start for the Stem Racing Syndicate and Diego Dias, the Irish-based trainer and breeze-up consignor.

Brosay (87) is from the third crop of the Duke of York Stakes winner Tasleet, sire of Commonwealth Cup and Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell, and was bought by Dias with Byron Rogers and Matt Eaves of Star Bloodstock for 25,000gns at the Tattersalls Somerville Sale from his breeder Redgate Bloodstock.

He is the first foal out of Hattywood, an unraced Ivawood half-sister to the Group 3 Curragh Stakes third Blood Moon.

View the catalogue here

The vast majority of lots are racehorses in or out of training and among the draft from Baroda Stud is Completed (16), a three-year old daughter of Night Of Thunder who won at Lingfield in December. The same operation is consigning four of the five yearlings in the catalogue, including a colt by Mendelssohn and a filly by Camelot.

There are a number of mares listed and Castlebridge Consignment offers Pebbles Place (86), an Oasis Dream full-sister to Superlative Stakes third Maxi Boy, with her colt foal by Profitable at foot. Meanwhile, Spirited Girl (83) from Culworth Grounds is an Invincible Spirit mare out of a sister to Derby runner-up and sire Dragon Dancer who has a Soldier’s Call filly foal with her.

Two stores in the catalogue are headed by Park Wood Stud’s Doyen filly out of Lucy Wadham’s Grade 1-winning hurdler United (75).

