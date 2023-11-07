Wootton Bassett up to Є200,000 as Coolmore reveal 2024 stallion roster and fees

Wootton Bassett's rise to the highest echelons of the European stallion ranks continues, with the sire of 2023 top-level winners King Of Steel, Unquestionable and Bucanero Fuerte standing for a career-high Є200,000 in 2024.

Having stood at Є150,000 this term, the high-flying son of Iffraaj is now the most expensive stallion on Coolmore's roster, ahead of No Nay Never, who has been clipped to Є150,000 from Є175,000.

The new recruits to Coolmore are headed by this year's Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes winner Paddington, who will stand his first season at Є55,000.

The Siyouni colt will join fellow sons of the Aga Khan's brilliant sire in St Mark's Basilica (Є50,000 from Є65,000) and first-crop yearling sire Sottsass, who remains at Є25,000.

Paddington: top-class performer has been introduced at €55,000 for 2024 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Last year's Phoenix Stakes winner and champion juvenile Little Big Bear has opened up at Є27,500, while Battaash's Group-winning brother The Antarctic will stand at Castle Hyde Stud for Є6,000.

Camelot, the sire of Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Los Angeles and Tattersalls Gold Cup victor Luxembourg, has been clipped to €50,000 (from €60,000), with Churchill, sire of dual French Classic heroine and Prix de l'Opera winner Blue Rose Cen, remaining steady at €30,000.

After another solid year, Group 1-winning sire Gleneagles remains at €17,500, the same price as Australia, who stood at €25,000 in 2023.

First-crop two-year-old sires Calyx, Ten Sovereigns and Magna Grecia will stand for €12,500 (up from €10,000), €17,500 (unchanged) and €10,000 (down from €15,000) respectively, while second-season sire Sioux Nation has received a €10,000 hike to €27,500 for 2024.

Gleneagles: proven high-class sire remains steady for the new year Credit: Colin J Kenny Photography

The formidable roster is completed by Saxon Warrior (€25,000 from €35,000), Starspangledbanner (€45,000 from €50,000), Holy Roman Emperor (€8,000 from €10,000), Footstepsinthesand (€8,000 from €10,000) and Arizona (unchanged at €5,000).

Coolmore's David O’Loughlin said: "We’re delighted to have three new exciting prospects for the coming season in the shape of Siyouni’s brilliant son Paddington, No Nay Never’s European champion two-year-old Little Big Bear, and Battaash’s well-performed own-brother The Antarctic.

"Many of our stallions have enjoyed fantastic seasons but, in line with prevailing market conditions, we’ve decreased the fees of ten of the 18 who remain on the roster from last year."

There is no decision yet on whether Auguste Rodin, Coolmore's dual Derby and Breeders' Cup Turf hero, will be retired to stud for 2024. Speaking on Monday, trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "We're not sure yet about whether he'll stay in training or not, and that will be spoken about in the next week to ten days."

Read more

Frankel's fee raised to career-best £350,000 as Juddmonte reveals 2024 roster

Fee increase after strong year for 'underrated' Nathaniel as Newsells Park Stud releases 2024 roster

Dubawi stands strong at £350,000 in updated Darley fees for 2024

'We feel our stallions offer outstanding value' - Cheveley Park Stud announces 2024 fees for Ulysses and Twilight Son