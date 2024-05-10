Far Above off the mark as Rock N Roll Rocket hits the target at Cork

Starfield Stud's Palace House Stakes winner Far Above had his first winner on Friday when Rock N Roll Rocket held on in a tight finish at Cork.

Bred by Con Marnane out of dual French winner California Tee, the colt sports the silks of Marnane's daughters Amy and Olivia after he was bought back at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale.

The juvenile's dam is by Kheleyf and is a half-sister to numerous winners, including the useful Tiger Jim, by Tiger Hill. They are in turn out of the dual winning Royal Applause mare Quintrell.

Con Marnane receives the trophy after Rock N Roll Rocket's debut win Credit: Patrick McCann

Far Above was bred by Mohamed Abdul Malik and sold as a yearling from Jamie Railton to Matt Whyte for 18,000gns at Tattersalls Book 3. He then headed the way of Blandford Bloodstock for 105,000gns when presented by Bushypark Stables at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale.

Trained by James Tate for Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, the son of Farhh won at Newmarket on his debut at three and went on to stakes success in the Prix Kistena that summer. He produced his best performance on what turned out to be the final start of a short and sweet five-race career when winning the Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket –he finished lame and was subsequently retired.

A son of Shamardal mare Dorraar – and therefore a half-brother to the highly regarded 2,000 Guineas runner Night Raider – Far Above stood his first season at Starfield for €6,000 and he has a first crop of 83 runners to represent him.

