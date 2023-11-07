Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

'We feel our stallions offer outstanding value' - Cheveley Park Stud announces 2024 fees for Ulysses and Twilight Son

Ulysses: standing for £9,000 in 2024
Ulysses: standing for £9,000 in 2024Credit: Cheveley Park Stud

Cheveley Park Stud has announced its 2024 fees for Ulysses and Twilight Son, with the pair standing for reduced prices of £9,000 and £6,000 respectively. 

The leading Newmarket operation was in the news on Saturday with Inspiral's brilliant success in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita, while fellow Frankel filly Regal Jubilee, trained like Inspiral by John and Thady Gosden, was a cosy winner of the Listed Montrose Fillies' Stakes on the Rowley Mile. 

Cheveley Park's stallion roster is headed by Ulysses, a Niarchos-bred winner of the Eclipse and Juddmonte International. The son of Galileo has sired seven black-type performers in 2023, including Group winners Passenger, Mighty Ulysses and White Birch. 

Other notable performers include Listed winner and Tattersalls Gold Cup third Piz Badile, Listed Tapster Stakes winner Peripatetic, and Group 2 Superlative Stakes third Oddyssey.

Twilight Son is another established sire, with 18 black-type performers headed by three individual Group winners and King's Stand runner-up Twilight Calls. His leading offspring this year include Listed winner and Queen Mary runner-up Beautiful Diamond, and black-type winners Vetiver and Wicklow. 

Unfortunately will stand at Springfield House Stud in Ireland, and his progeny was headed by the tough and talented Perdika, a Listed winner at Chantilly in June and second to Highfield Princess in the Prix de l'Abbaye last month. 

Dutch Art, the sire of luminaries such as Mabs Cross, Starman, Slade Power and More Than This, has been retired from stallion duties and will spend the rest of his days at the stud. 

Matthew Sigsworth, Cheveley Park's bloodstock manager and head of nominations, said: "We feel our stallions offer both outstanding value and opportunity for anyone wanting to breed either a Classic performer or a precocious Royal Ascot two-year-old. 

"As always, we invite breeders to contact us directly to discuss their mares’ mating plans for 2024."

Read more

Frankel's fee raised to career-best £350,000 as Juddmonte reveals 2024 roster 

Fee increase after strong year for 'underrated' Nathaniel as Newsells Park Stud releases 2024 roster 

Dubawi stands strong at £350,000 in updated Darley fees for 2024 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 7 November 2023inNews

Last updated 12:02, 7 November 2023

icon
more inNews
more inNews