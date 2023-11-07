'We feel our stallions offer outstanding value' - Cheveley Park Stud announces 2024 fees for Ulysses and Twilight Son

Cheveley Park Stud has announced its 2024 fees for Ulysses and Twilight Son, with the pair standing for reduced prices of £9,000 and £6,000 respectively.

The leading Newmarket operation was in the news on Saturday with Inspiral's brilliant success in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita, while fellow Frankel filly Regal Jubilee, trained like Inspiral by John and Thady Gosden, was a cosy winner of the Listed Montrose Fillies' Stakes on the Rowley Mile.

Cheveley Park's stallion roster is headed by Ulysses, a Niarchos-bred winner of the Eclipse and Juddmonte International. The son of Galileo has sired seven black-type performers in 2023, including Group winners Passenger, Mighty Ulysses and White Birch.

Other notable performers include Listed winner and Tattersalls Gold Cup third Piz Badile, Listed Tapster Stakes winner Peripatetic, and Group 2 Superlative Stakes third Oddyssey.

Twilight Son is another established sire, with 18 black-type performers headed by three individual Group winners and King's Stand runner-up Twilight Calls. His leading offspring this year include Listed winner and Queen Mary runner-up Beautiful Diamond, and black-type winners Vetiver and Wicklow.

Unfortunately will stand at Springfield House Stud in Ireland, and his progeny was headed by the tough and talented Perdika, a Listed winner at Chantilly in June and second to Highfield Princess in the Prix de l'Abbaye last month.

Dutch Art, the sire of luminaries such as Mabs Cross, Starman, Slade Power and More Than This, has been retired from stallion duties and will spend the rest of his days at the stud.

Matthew Sigsworth, Cheveley Park's bloodstock manager and head of nominations, said: "We feel our stallions offer both outstanding value and opportunity for anyone wanting to breed either a Classic performer or a precocious Royal Ascot two-year-old.

"As always, we invite breeders to contact us directly to discuss their mares’ mating plans for 2024."

