Half-brother to Brighterdaysahead, Mighty Potter and Caldwell Potter leads Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale catalogue

A Doctor Dino half-brother to Grade 1 winners Brighterdaysahead, Mighty Potter and Caldwell Potter features in the hotly anticipated 50th Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale catalogue.

Taking place from June 26-27, 406 stores have been catalogued and they include siblings of multiple Grade 1 winners and the progeny of top-class race mares, as well as those by some of the leading sires around.

Sluggara Farm will offer the Doctor Dino gelding out of the phenomenal broodmare Matnie (lot 283) and he will no doubt be the subject of huge interest as a half-sibling to three top-flight winners.

The most recent of those came when Brighterdaysahead scorched to victory in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown.

Other notables include Upton Court Stables' Pacman (8), a Great Pretender half-brother to the multiple Grade 1-placed Hitman, and Abbey Stables' Walk In The Park gelding (11) out of a Milan half-sister to Gold Cup hero Native River.

Also catching the eye are Sluggara Farm's Beaumec De Houelle half-brother (27) to Challow Novices' Hurdle winner Hermes Allen, and Ballybryan Stud's Crystal Ocean gelding (96) out of a Yeats half-sister to the brilliant Hurricane Lane.

A Getaway half-sister to Special Tiara will be offered Credit: Patrick McCann

Castledillon Stud offers an Affinisea half-brother to Tolworth Hurdle winner Fiddlerontheroof (208), while Manister House Stud consigns a Walk In The Park three-parts brother (238) to the top-class Might Bite and half-brother to Grade 1 winner Beat That.

Also being sold is Ennel Bloodstock's Getaway half-sister to multiple Grade 1 victor Monkfish (280) and Coolruss Stud's Getaway half-sister to Champion Chase hero Special Tiara (397).

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "The Derby Sale has a rich history, and each of the previous 49 editions have consistently produced impeccably bred, quality individuals from Ireland’s leading store vendors.

"This year, as we mark this significant anniversary, we're proud to present a catalogue that is brimming with the best stores Ireland and the UK had to offer. We made every effort to compile a catalogue that reflected the significance of the 50th Derby Sale, and I have full confidence our 2024 graduates will make their mark on the biggest stage."

All horses catalogued are eligible for the €100,000 Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper in 2025. This year's contest was won by Kopak Des Bordes, who was sold by Sluggara Farm to Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins.

