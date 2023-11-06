Frankel's fee raised to career-best £350,000 as Juddmonte reveals 2024 roster

Frankel, who is set to regain the British and Irish sires' title, will join Dubawi at a world-high £350,000 stud fee for 2024.

Juddmonte's 15-year-old son of Galileo, who stood this year for £275,000, has sired 11 individual top-flight winners in 2023, more than any other northern hemisphere stallion.

His Group/Grade 1 tally overall is 33. This year's haul includes new stud mate and 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean, Oaks heroine Soul Sister, Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf, Fillies' Mile winner Ylang Ylang and Saturday's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Inspiral, a six-time top-level winner for Frankel alongside 2022 Arc heroine Alpinista.

In the sales ring this year, Frankel was responsible for the two highest-priced yearlings at Tattersalls Book 1, a colt for 2,000,000gns and filly for 1,600,000gns, and also the Goffs Orby Sale top lot, a €1.85 million filly.

In 2021 he broke an 11-year winning sequence for his own sire to be crowned champion sire in Britain and Ireland, and after coming off second best to Darley's Dubawi last year, he cruised to a second title with more than £7m in prize-money and well clear of the chasing pack.

Frankel stood his first season at stud in 2013 for £125,000 after a perfect 14 from 14 career, including ten Group 1s. His official rating of 140 places him behind only Juddmonte's Dancing Brave (141) in the history of the international classifications, which began in 1977, and equal with last year's world's best horse Flightline.

Chaldean: Guineas and Dewhurst-winning son of Frankel has been introduced at £25,000 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

A Juddmonte press release on Monday said Frankel's new fee "reflects his standing among the all-time great stallions".

Kingman is the second six-figure stallion at the Abdullah family's Banstead Manor Stud in Newmarket, remaining at £125,000 for 2024. The brilliant son of Invincible Spirit has sired more three-year-old stakes winners in 2023 than Frankel, Into Mischief, Galileo and Dubawi.

This year Kingman has sired 15 individual Group winners, including Prix du Moulin scorer Sauterne, Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame and the Australian-bred two-year-old Group 1 winner King Colorado. The 12-year-old has also remained popular in the sales ring with a yearling average of more than £340,000.

Kingman: top-class sire remains at £125,000 for next year Credit: Asuncion Piñeyrua

Chaldean, winner of the Dewhurst, Champagne and Acomb Stakes at two, as well as the Guineas this year, has been introduced to breeders at £25,000.

Sold to Juddmonte from Whitsbury Manor Stud for 550,000gns at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale in 2020, he is out of the high-class producer Suelita, also the dam of Mill Reef Stakes winner Alkumait and the Group 1-placed sprinter Get Ahead.

Oasis Dream, sire of more than 220 stakes horses including the winners of 30 top-level races, will stand for £15,000, down from £20,000.

A proven top-class sire, he is an equally outstanding broodmare sire, with 54 of his daughters producing Group winners, including 13 at Group/Grade 1 level. They include last Friday's Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Big Evs and last month's Prix de la Foret winner Kelina.

The roster is completed by Bated Breath, a son of Juddmonte's late stalwart Dansili. Standing for £10,000, down from £15,000, he is the best value sire in Britain by black-type performers since the start of 2019, while his 2023 yearling sales results included four lots sold for six figures and an average of almost £50,000 for 58 sold.

His best bred crop of two-year-olds are set to hit the track next year.

Oasis Dream: evergreen Juddmonte sire stands for £15,000 Credit: Juddmonte

Simon Mockridge, general manager of Juddmonte UK, said: "This year has been another outstanding season for the Juddmonte stallions. A season which sees Frankel poised to win his second champion sire title in the last three years, and a year where the Juddmonte roster was the leading stallion farm at Royal Ascot.

“Kingman closes 2023 as the sire of more three-year-old stakes winners than Frankel, Into Mischief, Galileo and Dubawi. Significantly, Frankel and Kingman, who currently sit first and third in the European siress' list, are responsible for 64 individual stakes winners between them in 2023 alone. Of which, 39 are Group winners, with 14 of them winning at the highest level, further consolidating their positions as two of the world’s elite stallions."

He added: "The roster has been further strengthened by the exciting addition of Frankel’s most precocious son, Chaldean. His physique, conformation and Classic credentials should give him every opportunity to succeed.

"We look forward to welcoming breeders to the farm to view the stallions by appointment."

