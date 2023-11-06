Fee increase after strong year for 'underrated' Nathaniel as Newsells Park Stud releases 2024 roster

Nathaniel’s 2024 stud fee is set to increase to £17,500 from £15,000 on the back of another strong year, which included two new Group 1 winners.

Commenting on the 15-year-old son of Galileo and his new mark, which was announced by Newsells Park Stud on Monday along with their other 2024 fees, general manager Julian Dollar said: “The indubitable Nathaniel continues to deliver top-class winners year after year and his latest duo of Group 1 winners, Quickthorn and Poptronic, simply confirm him as a stallion of exceptional quality and value.

"Remarkably, only Frankel, Dubawi and Sea The Stars surpass him in having sired a larger number of three-year-old-plus Group 1 winners since 2018 in Europe. When one considers that the ‘cheapest’ of those was standing for €180,000 this year, it should tell breeders once and for all what an underrated stallion Nathaniel really is."

Dollar added: “Nathaniel’s progeny remain commercially strong at the sales, with his yearlings this year averaging almost £80,000 for those sold, while the residual value of his stock means that his offspring in training maintain their worldwide popularity. On top of that, recent exciting Group 1 performer and Classic prospect God’s Window further promotes Nathaniel as one of the most talented young broodmare sires in Europe."

Without Parole will stand alongside Nathaniel for £8,000, while A’Ali will remain at £5,000 as he enters his third year.

“As the fastest son of Frankel at stud, a Group 1 winner of the St James’s Palace Stakes, with a pedigree full of class and speed, Without Parole is such an exciting stallion prospect," said Dollar.

"His exceptional foals last year who progressed and sold so well as yearlings this autumn have caught the attention of breeders, pinhookers and trainers alike. With Frankel unquestionably the best sire on the globe presently, Without Parole offers breeders the chance to buy into that unique DNA at just a tiny fraction of the cost."

He added: “A'Ali is a cracking-looking horse who had precocious speed to burn. We’ve been delighted with his first crop of foals and are looking forward to them turning heads and generating plenty of interest at the upcoming foal sales. They look like exactly what it says on the tin and I expect them to be on the lists of all the shrewd judges.”

