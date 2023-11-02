Dubawi stands strong at £350,000 in updated Darley fees for 2024

Darley kingpin Dubawi, the most expensive publicly-listed sire in the world this year, will stand at an unchanged mark of £350,000 as the operation announced fees for its European roster in 2024.

Dubawi's Breeders' Cup and Lockinge hero Modern Games has been one of his stars this year and will join his father on the Newmarket team at an opening fee of £30,000 while the other new member of the Dalham Hall roster is Triple Time, who enters at £10,000.

Kildangan Stud receives the champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail, who will begin at a fee of €17,500.

Blue Point's first season results have seen his fee almost double Credit: Edward Whitaker

Next highest at Dalham Hall is Too Darn Hot, who has been upped from £40,000 to £65,000 after his breakout season with his first crop. He is followed by Palace Pier (£45,000), Pinatubo (£35,000) and Cracksman, who has been kept at £17,500 after producing the Arc winner Ace Impact.

Farhh remains at a private fee while Harry Angel, Iffraaj, Masar, Perfect Power and Territories are all at a fee of £10,000.

At Kildangan, Night Of Thunder is at an unchanged at €100,000 while an outstanding first crop of runners for Blue Point sees him move from €35,000 to a new high €60,000. Teofilo is at €30,000 ahead of Ghaiyyath (€25,000), Space Blues (€16,000), Earthlight (€15,000), Naval Crown (€10,000) and Raven's Pass (€7,500).

The French branch at Haras du Logis offers Victor Ludorum (€15,000) and Cloth Of Stars (€5,000).

Sam Bullard, Darley's director of stallions, said: "The young stallions on the roster are our future and they continue to make compelling viewing. With the two most successful freshmen in 2023, it is exciting to have Pinatubo, Ghaiyyath and Earthlight with two-year-olds next year, we are so lucky to be standing these horses."