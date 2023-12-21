'We're delighted to get him back' - Derby hero Authorized to return to Ireland and stand at Capital Stud

Authorized, winner of the 2007 Derby and an influential sire of National Hunt performers, is to make a dramatic return from Turkey to stand at Capital Stud in Ireland in 2024.

Now a 20-year-old, the son of Montjeu has sired luminaries such as dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll, top-class staying hurdler Nichols Canyon and recent Drinmore Novice Chase winner I Am Maximus, also winner of last season's Irish Grand National.

His other high-class jumps progeny include the top-class mare Echoes In Rain and the popular but quirky Goshen. Top-notchers Toruk Macto and Bici Bici are among his best performers in Turkey but the continued success of his jumpers since his switch from France in 2020 has seen his remaining youngsters becoming increasingly coveted.

On how the deal came about, the stud's Ger O'Neill said: "He was always on our radar in Turkey and I have a friend of mine out there, I asked him if there was any chance we could get Authorized. He initially said no, he'll never be sold, but we kept on asking really for the last seven or eight months and eventually we had the contract signed up.

Tiger Roll, just one of the several high-profile National Hunt performers by Authorized Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It's been a lot of perseverance on our part and we're delighted to get him back. He's turning 20, so our first concern is to get him home, but there's a huge amount of interest in him. He'll cover as many mares as he wants, we won't cover huge numbers with him as he's very much a boutique stallion. The aim is to cover some very nice mares from Ireland, England and France.

"He's a very famous horse, he's done brilliant things already and we want to respect him and let him cover as many mares as he's happy to cover."

Bred by Mick Kinane in partnership with Marengo Investments and Knighton House, Authorized was a 95,000gns purchase by Tony Nerses from the Tattersalls December Foal Sale. He subsequently entered training with Peter Chapple-Hyam for Imad Al Sagar and Saleh Al Homaizi.

Authorized in his racing pomp Credit: Mark Cranham

He won the old Racing Post Trophy at two, as well as the Juddmonte International and Dante Stakes at three. His crowning moment came when providing Frankie Dettori with his first Derby success, scooting to a five-length victory over Eagle Mountain in the Epsom Classic.

Authorized had initially retired to Dalham Hall Stud for the 2008 season at a fee of £25,000. He switched to Kildangan Stud for 2009 before four more seasons at Darley's Newmarket base.

He then resided at Haras du Logis from 2014-19 before his purchase by the Jockey Club of Turkey in December 2019. He had initially compiled a fine record as a Flat sire, being responsible for Group 1 scorers such as Seal Of Approval, Hartnell, Santiago, Ambivalent and Pounamu.

Authorized joins the County Kilkenny operation which also stands Triple Threat, Mirage Dancer, Hunting Horn, Alkumait and Castle Star. He will initially stand at a private fee.

Read more

Coolmore reveals fees for National Hunt roster including newcomers Hurricane Lane, Pyledriver and Bolshoi Ballet

'We hope they follow in their footsteps' - hope and confidence in Vadeni and Erevann to take on Aga Khan stallion mantle