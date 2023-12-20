'We hope they follow in their footsteps' - hope and confidence in Vadeni and Erevann to take on Aga Khan stallion mantle

Families are the hallmark and backbone of the Aga Khan's legendary racing and breeding operations. This was made abundantly clear – not that it needed to be – by the arrival of two new stallions at His Highness's Haras de Bonneval in Normandy this autumn.

Vadeni and Erevann come packaged as a notable gift for the Aga Khan's team as this is the very first time a pair of their racehorses have been retired to stud together. The four-year-olds boast plenty of attributes; some similar, some different.

They hail from two of the deepest Aga Khan families, in Vadeni's case the Jean-Luc Lagardere branch of Val Royal, Vahorimix and Valixir. In Erevann's, the Marcel Boussac line that was purchased by the Aga Khan in 1978.