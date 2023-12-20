Racing Post logo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'We hope they follow in their footsteps' - hope and confidence in Vadeni and Erevann to take on Aga Khan stallion mantle

Kitty Trice speaks to Georges Rimaud, manager of the French studs, about the exciting prospects

ESHER, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Christophe Soumillon riding Vadeni (green) win The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on July 02, 2022 in Esher, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Vadeni: Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse hero is one of two exciting additions to Haras de BonnevalCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Families are the hallmark and backbone of the Aga Khan's legendary racing and breeding operations. This was made abundantly clear – not that it needed to be – by the arrival of two new stallions at His Highness's Haras de Bonneval in Normandy this autumn. 

Vadeni and Erevann come packaged as a notable gift for the Aga Khan's team as this is the very first time a pair of their racehorses have been retired to stud together. The four-year-olds boast plenty of attributes; some similar, some different. 

They hail from two of the deepest Aga Khan families, in Vadeni's case the Jean-Luc Lagardere branch of Val Royal, Vahorimix and Valixir. In Erevann's, the Marcel Boussac line that was purchased by the Aga Khan in 1978. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 20 December 2023inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 12:13, 20 December 2023

