'I just loved her' - Familiar dreams but unfamiliar feeling for the vendor of Royal Ascot-bound mare
Familiar Dreams, who took trainer Anthony McCann and members of the All Four Counties Syndicate on the journey of a lifetime from 4,000gns buy to Punchestown Grade 3 winner and €310,000 sale, will sport the colours of Sheikh Fahad's Qatar Racing with Royal Ascot on the agenda for the five-year-old mare.
McCann, who was reflecting on the bittersweet sale of the best horse he has trained, revealed the identity of the new owner of the daughter of Postponed following her purchase by Gordon Elliott and Mouse O'Ryan at the Goffs Punchestown Sale on Thursday night.
He said: "She's the first Graded winner and Listed winner I've had. When you think about it, I had a Graded winner for only 24 hours and now she's gone to good people – Gordon bought her for Sheikh Fahad and the plan is to go to Ascot – so I hope she can be successful for them. We might have to go over and watch her race!"
Published on 4 May 2024
Last updated 14:50, 4 May 2024
