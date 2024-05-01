Shortlisted nominees announced for the tenth TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards
Nominees have been announced for the tenth TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening, which will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster on Monday, May 20, the eve of the Goffs Spring Store Sale.
The event will celebrate the best of British National Hunt breeding from the past season, while also celebrating the achievements of the past nine years winners.
Sponsored by Goffs, the evening will be hosted by Nick Luck and will see breeders, owners, trainers and enthusiasts gather for the evening’s celebrations.
Tickets cost £70 (inc. VAT) and include a champagne and canape reception, two-course dinner which will be followed by the awards ceremony. Tickets can be purchased at www.thetba.co.uk.
TBA chairman, Philip Newton, said: “The TBA National Hunt Breeders' Awards evening is always a well-attended event and rightly celebrates the best of British from the recently concluded British National Hunt season. It is an opportunity for large and small breeders to come together and celebrate their successes.
"It's position on the eve of the Goffs Spring Store Sale provides an ideal opportunity for attendees of the sale to start their week off in celebratory style and our thanks go to Goffs for their generous support of these Awards. I look forward to the evening and meeting with nominees and members alike."
The awards and nominees
HIGHFLYER BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Chaser
Edwardstone – bred by Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle
Gentlemansgame – bred by Yorton Farm & Maggie Luck
Sam Brown – bred by Tim Frost
SHADE OAK STUD TROPHY for Leading Hurdler
Constitution Hill – bred by Sally Noott
Dashel Drasher – bred by Camilla Scott
Strong Leader – bred by R Rainbow and Sons
MIDNIGHT LEGEND TROPHY for Leading Chase Mare
Marsh Wren – bred by Exors of the late Mrs P Robeson
Pink Legend – bred by Frank Mahon
Sine Nomine – bred by Mrs C J C Bailey
YORTON TROPHY for Leading Hurdle Mare
Kateira – bred by Robert & Jackie Chugg
Luccia – bred by Pump & Plant Services Ltd
You Wear It Well – bred by Reg & Jane Makin
BATSFORD STUD TROPHY for Leading Novice Chaser
Embassy Gardens – bred by Rowland Crellin
Liberty Hunter – bred by Brian Eckley
Trelawne – bred by Mrs S Steer-Fowler
MICKLEY STUD TROPHY for Leading Novice Hurdler
Answer To Kayf – bred by Reg & Jane Makin
Gidleigh Park – bred by Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
High Class Hero – bred by Mr & Mrs D Futter & Peel Bloodstock
PEEL BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Novice Hurdle Mare
Brucio – bred by Ashbrittle Stud
Casa No Mento – bred by Sarah Jane Turner
Manimole – bred by R N Jukes
DUDGEON CUP – sponsored by Elusive Bloodstock for National Hunt Broodmare of the Year
Annie’s Answer – owned by Reg & Jane Makin
It’s A Discovery – owned by Kevin & Anne Glastonbury
Whoops A Daisy – owned by Nicky Henderson & Sally Aston
ERIC GILLIE TROPHY - Special Achievement Award
WHITBREAD SILVER SALVER – Leading active British-based stallion by prize-money in GB & Ire in 2023-24
HORSE & HOUND CUP -Leading active British-based stallion by individual chase winners in GB & Ire in 2023-24
QUEEN MOTHER’S SILVER SALVER – National Hunt Special Achievement Award
