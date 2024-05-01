Shortlisted nominees announced for the tenth TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards

Nominees have been announced for the tenth TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening, which will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster on Monday, May 20, the eve of the Goffs Spring Store Sale.

The event will celebrate the best of British National Hunt breeding from the past season, while also celebrating the achievements of the past nine years winners.

Sponsored by Goffs, the evening will be hosted by Nick Luck and will see breeders, owners, trainers and enthusiasts gather for the evening’s celebrations.

Tickets cost £70 (inc. VAT) and include a champagne and canape reception, two-course dinner which will be followed by the awards ceremony.



Dashel Drasher: star staying hurdler is among the nominees Credit: Mark Cranham

TBA chairman, Philip Newton, said: “The TBA National Hunt Breeders' Awards evening is always a well-attended event and rightly celebrates the best of British from the recently concluded British National Hunt season. It is an opportunity for large and small breeders to come together and celebrate their successes.

"It's position on the eve of the Goffs Spring Store Sale provides an ideal opportunity for attendees of the sale to start their week off in celebratory style and our thanks go to Goffs for their generous support of these Awards. I look forward to the evening and meeting with nominees and members alike."

The awards and nominees

HIGHFLYER BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Chaser

Edwardstone – bred by Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle

Gentlemansgame – bred by Yorton Farm & Maggie Luck

Sam Brown – bred by Tim Frost

SHADE OAK STUD TROPHY for Leading Hurdler

Constitution Hill – bred by Sally Noott

Dashel Drasher – bred by Camilla Scott

Strong Leader – bred by R Rainbow and Sons

MIDNIGHT LEGEND TROPHY for Leading Chase Mare

Marsh Wren – bred by Exors of the late Mrs P Robeson

Pink Legend – bred by Frank Mahon

Sine Nomine – bred by Mrs C J C Bailey

YORTON TROPHY for Leading Hurdle Mare

Kateira – bred by Robert & Jackie Chugg

Luccia – bred by Pump & Plant Services Ltd

You Wear It Well – bred by Reg & Jane Makin

BATSFORD STUD TROPHY for Leading Novice Chaser

Embassy Gardens – bred by Rowland Crellin

Liberty Hunter – bred by Brian Eckley

Trelawne – bred by Mrs S Steer-Fowler

MICKLEY STUD TROPHY for Leading Novice Hurdler

Answer To Kayf – bred by Reg & Jane Makin

Gidleigh Park – bred by Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes

High Class Hero – bred by Mr & Mrs D Futter & Peel Bloodstock

PEEL BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Novice Hurdle Mare

Brucio – bred by Ashbrittle Stud

Casa No Mento – bred by Sarah Jane Turner

Manimole – bred by R N Jukes

DUDGEON CUP – sponsored by Elusive Bloodstock for National Hunt Broodmare of the Year

Annie’s Answer – owned by Reg & Jane Makin

It’s A Discovery – owned by Kevin & Anne Glastonbury

Whoops A Daisy – owned by Nicky Henderson & Sally Aston

ERIC GILLIE TROPHY - Special Achievement Award

WHITBREAD SILVER SALVER – Leading active British-based stallion by prize-money in GB & Ire in 2023-24

HORSE & HOUND CUP -Leading active British-based stallion by individual chase winners in GB & Ire in 2023-24

QUEEN MOTHER’S SILVER SALVER – National Hunt Special Achievement Award

