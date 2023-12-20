Coolmore reveals fees for National Hunt roster including newcomers Hurricane Lane, Pyledriver and Bolshoi Ballet

Coolmore has announced its roster for its National Hunt stallions in 2024, including newcomers Hurricane Lane, Pyledriver and Bolshoi Ballet.

Hurricane Lane, a triple Group 1 winner and dual Classic hero by Frankel, has been introduced to breeders at Grange Stud for €6,000, while the popular King George and Coronation Cup victor Pyledriver has been opened up at The Beeches Stud for €4,000.

Fellow newcomer and the newest Beeches resident Bolshoi Ballet, a dual American Grade 1 winner by Galileo, has been priced up at €3,000.

The roster across three studs is headed by Walk In The Park, whose actual fee remains private but is believed to be the highest of all. The son of Montjeu is the sire of luminaries such as Douvan, Jonbon, Min and Facile Vega.

Pyledriver takes up residences at The Beeches Stud Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The reigning champion sire, Yeats, is based at Castlehyde and has been trimmed to €4,000 (from €5,000) in 2024. His top-notchers include Flooring Porter, Shattered Love, Chantry House, Conflated and Augusta Kate.

World champion and Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Crystal Ocean remains steady at a fee of €8,000, as does the promising Order Of St George at €6,500, the two highest-priced advertised fees on the roster. Irish Derby hero Santiago, whose first crop of foals proved popular this term, has had an increase to €5,000 (from €4,000).

Those with fee adjustments are Getaway (€5,000 from €7,000), Vadamos (€5,000 from €6,000), In Swoop (€3,500 from €4,000), Mahler (