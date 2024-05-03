Leo Powell announced as independent chairman of the Bloodstock Industry Forum

Journalist Leo Powell has been appointed the new independent chairman of the Bloodstock Industry Forum (BIF) with immediate effect.

The BIF was formed in 2019 in response to the British Horseracing Authority review of the buying and selling of bloodstock and racehorses and subsequently published the bloodstock industry code of practice, which covers the conduct of all participants when trading bloodstock in the UK and Ireland, both at public auction and privately.

Powell has a lifetime of experience in the industry, firstly with Ballsbridge Sales (now Tattersalls Ireland), then Goffs, and was the editor of The Irish Field newspaper for 20 years.

He said: "I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the independent chair of BIF. This is an area in which I have always taken a keen interest, and recognise its importance in giving confidence to all participants in the industry."

Since the formation of BIF the chairmanship has been held by Jimmy George of Tattersalls, who oversaw the publication of the code, followed by Goffs’ Henry Beeby.

Beeby said: "An independent chair was one of a number of key aspirations for BIF once we had published the code of practice in August 2021, and Leo is ideally qualified for this position as he is truly independent of all other BIF members.

"He has an undeniably thorough knowledge and understanding of the bloodstock industry, having worked for both major auction houses and then commented upon and analysed the selling of horses as well as a wide range of bloodstock and racing issues in his role at The Irish Field.

"BIF is lucky to have secured his services, while the committee would like to acknowledge the work of Jimmy who coordinated the introduction of the code."

Read next:

Honeysuckle silks to be displayed at Irish National Stud following six-figure sale at Goffs Punchestown