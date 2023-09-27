Top-class pedigrees at Newmarket as newcomer from in-form family stands out

Inisherin

Newmarket, 1.50, Thursday, British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes

What's the story?

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's homebred hails from a red-hot family, one that has been hugely prolific in the familiar yellow and black silks over the years. Notably, this colt also comes from the final crop of Darley's mighty Shamardal, who sadly died in April 2020 due to ongoing health issues.

How is he bred?

Inisherin is the second foal out of the top-class Teofilo mare Ajman Princess, the winner of the Prix Jean Romanet for Roger Varian and Sheikh Obaid in 2017. She is in turn out of the top-class producer Reem Three, a stakes performer and winning daughter of Mark Of Esteem.

Triple Time: winner of the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot this year Credit: Tom Dulat

The brilliant broodmare has produced six black-type winners or performers from seven winners, most notably this year's Queen Anne hero Triple Time (by Frankel), as well as Prix Daniel Wildenstein victor Ostilio (New Approach) and Bengough Stakes victor Cape Byron (Shamardal). Alongside two further stakes scorers in Third Realm (Sea The Stars) and Captain Winters (Lope De Vega).

Reem Three is also the dam of the unraced Rosaline, by New Approach, and the dam of the exciting Rosallion, by red-hot first-crop sire Blue Point.

Who does he face?

As befitting a Newmarket maiden, one that was won by Godolphin's subsequent world champion Ghaiyyath in 2017, it looks a warm race on paper.

Also among the notable runners is Godolphin newcomer Duke's Command, a 1,600,000gns purchase by Sheikh Mohammed's operation from Longview Stud at Book 1 last year.

The Dubawi colt is out of How, a Galileo sister to Classic heroines Minding, Empress Josephine and Tuesday. They are daughters of the formidable broodmare Lillie Langtry, herself a winner of the Coronation and Matron Stakes.

Duke's Command is out of a Galileo sister to the great Minding Credit: Edward Whitaker

Another is the Lanwades-bred Contacto, a son of Study Of Man and a half-brother to two black-type performers from Kirsten Rausing's phenomenal family of Albanova, Alborada and Alpinista.

The hugely successful Frankel-Dubawi nick is represented by Synchronize, Zhang Yuesheng's colt who cost 700,000gns from Genesis Green Stud at Book 2. He is out of Qaws, a Shadwell bred half-sister to Listed winner Hadaatha, the dam of this year's Nassau Stakes heroine Al Husn.

Eben Zaabeel debuts for Shadwell and is very well-related as he is out of Yaazy, a Teofilo close relation to The Foxes and Bangkok, and a half-sister to Meydan Group 1 scorer Matterhorn.

Of those who have raced, Ballydoyle's Justify colt Ortelius is of interest. A close second on his debut at the Curragh in August, he is out of stakes winner Milam, a Street Sense half-sister to multiple Grade 1 heroine Rushing Fall, winner of the 2017 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf. Al Mootamarid, a Kingman half-brother to Derby and Arc hero Golden Horn, is expected to improve from his respectable debut fifth.

