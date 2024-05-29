Bob on a Mission to bring cheer to Windmill View Stud

Bob's Mission, an unraced three-year-old son of champion sire Frankel, has arrived in County Galway to stand at Windmill View Stud, in a boost to John Lynch and his family who recently suffered the loss of their beloved Gladiatorus.

The Group 1 Dubai Duty Free and Premio Vittorio di Capua winner had been undergoing treatment for laminitis but earlier this month the decision was made to euthanise the 19-year-old.

"We were trying to keep him going for six months but he wasn't getting any better and we had to make the sad choice," explained Lynch, who will miss the gentle and kind-natured stallion.

Gladiatorus came to Lynch through Marie Sullivan of Godolphin, the conduit through which previous Windmill View sire New South Wales arrived in Galway. With the sad death of Gladiatorus, following on from the loss of Gatewood, the stallion boxes at the farm near Ballinasloe were empty.

However, Sullivan has provided Lynch with some solace in the form of Bob's Mission.

"We've always kept a horse here so are delighted that Bob's Mission has joined us," he said. "He arrived at the farm yesterday [Tuesday] and he's settling in well."

Unraced, Bob's Mission is a Godolphin homebred and bred on the excellent Frankel-Pivotal cross which is operating at 13 per cent Group 1 winners to runners. There are five Group 1 winners bred on the cross and one of those, Cracksman, sired last season's unbeaten champion three-year-old and horse of the year Ace Impact in his first crop.

Talismanic: Breeders' Cup Turf winner is a half-brother to Bob's Mission's dam Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bob's Mission is the second living foal out of Pivotal Mission, an unraced half-sister to Breeders' Cup Turf winner Talismanic. The son of Medaglia D'Oro was retired to Darley's Japanese base, where he has sired the Group 3 Chunichi Sports Sho Falcon Stakes third Thousand Sunny in his first crop.

Pivotal Mission is also a half-sister to Witnessed, the winning dam of Stage Magic, who was successful in the Group 3 Prix des Chenes for Charlie Appleby.

Second dam Magic Mission won the Grade 3 Royal Heroine Stakes and the daughter of Machiavellian was also third in the Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes.

It is a branch of the family that has produced the outstanding sire Deep Impact; third dam Capo Di Monte, a Grade 3 winner by Final Straw, is a half-sister to Group 1 Aral Pokal winner Wind In Her Hair, who is the dam of Deep Impact and his full-brother Black Tide, sire of Kitasan Black.

Lady Blonde, Wind In Her Hair's winning daughter of Seeking The Gold, is the granddam of champion three-year-old and older horse Rey De Oro, while her placed Dance In The Dark daughter Land's Edge is the second dam of Stellenbosch, this year's Group 1 Oka Sho winner and Group 1 Yushun Himba second.

Wind In Her Hair is also the granddam of Jersey Stakes and Sandown Mile winner Jeremy, who was carving out a successful career as a National Hunt stallion prior to his premature death.

Details about a fee for Bob's Mission will be available at a later date.

