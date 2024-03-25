Tattersalls announces details of June's expanded online breeze-up sale

Tattersalls Online Sales will hold a breeze-up session as part of its June auction, which is scheduled to take place over June 5 and 6.

There will be two venues and dates for the breezes with the first at Chelmsford racecourse on May 21 and the second a week later, on May 28, at Dundalk. The sessions will be held on the all-weather tracks and open to unraced two-year-olds, in the same way as the traditional breeze-up sales.

This is the second year that Tattersalls' online platform will hold a breeze-up auction and it has been expanded from the initial sale in 2024 which featured 18 lots that had breezed at Dundalk. The sale returned a 72 per cent clearance rated and attracted buyers from the UK, Ireland, Italy and the Middle East.

Katherine Sheridan of Tattersalls Online remarked: “Building on the success of the inaugural Online Breeze-Up in 2023, we are excited to be staging the Online Breeze Up across two locations this year in conjunction with Chelmsford City Racecourse and Dundalk Stadium. The Online Breeze-Up provides vendors with a cost-effective opportunity to breeze domestically whilst reaching an international audience via the Tattersalls Online platform.

"We believe the facilities at Chelmsford and Dundalk offer an excellent option for those wishing to present their breeze-up two-year-olds to a global market in the June Online Sale and we anticipate the concept will be well supported by consignors and purchasers alike," she added.

Purchasers can attend each breeze, which will also be filmed and the footage uploaded to the Tattersalls Online website and published on Thursday, May 30.

In addition to the films of each lot, contact details for vendors will be provided so that prospective purchasers can arrange inspections of horses they are interested in buying.

The breeze-up session is only one aspect of the Tattersalls Online June Sale which is open to all entries. The closing date for nominations to the sale is May 10 and further information can be obtained from either Katherine Sheridan or Ross Birkett on +44 1638 665 931 or tattersallsonline@tattersalls.com.

