Mad about Dark Angel as Moyglare bred colt lands Japanese Group 1

Dark Angel's reach from his base at Yeomanstown Stud is truly global and that was emphasised on Sunday morning with the victory of Mad Cool in the six furlong Grade 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen at Chukyo.

The five-year-old entire, trained by Manabu Ikezoe for Sunday Racing, is the 16th individual top level winner sired by the handsome grey and last year won the Listed Shunrai Stakes prior to finishing runner-up in the Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes in October.

Winning jockey Ryusei Sakai commented: ”At the end, Namura Claire came so close to me that I didn't know which was the winner, but I'm glad I managed to win. I've been riding him since his maiden, and ever when I won on him I've been talking with his connection about him going to Takamatsunomiya Kinen. I had a frustrating experience last fall [G1 Sprinters Stakes], so I'm really happy to be able to take revenge here.

"I was able to get into the most ideal position, and I was able to race on the way I wanted by pushing right along the inner corner of the straight. He was able to win when he was still feeling loose, so I think he still has a lot of room to improve. I hope he will continue to support us in the future.”

Mad Cool was purchased by Katsumi Yoshida for €225,000 from breeder Moyglare Stud at the 2019 Goffs November Foal Sale. He is a half-brother to the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes third A Ma Chere by Kodiac and they are two of the seven winners from seven runners out of Mad About You.

The daughter of Indian Ridge won the Group 3 Gladness Stakes for Moyglare, Dermot Weld and Pat Smullen and was second behind Halfway To Heaven in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Promising Lead in the Pretty Polly Stakes.

At two she was third in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and filled the same position behind Zarkava in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

The 19-year-old is a half-sister to Irish St Leger and British Champions Long Distance Cup winner Royal Diamond and to Princess Highway, who was successful in the Ribblesdale Stakes and third in the Irish Oaks. Princess Highway, by Street Cry, is the dam of Eternal Silence who was third in the 2022 Moyglare Stud Stakes for her owner-breeder and Jessica Harrington.

Mad Cool's second dam, Irresistible Jewel, also won the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and was second in the Prix de l'Opera. By Danehill, she is out of In Anticipation, making her a half-sister to the Listed Finale Stakes winner Diamond Trim, the dam of multiple Group winner Profound Beauty, herself the dam of dual Listed winner Rose De Pierre.

Mad Cool (grey) holds off Namura Claire to win the Takamatsunomiya Kinen Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Irresistible Jewel is also a half-sister to Majestic Silver, the unraced Linamix mare who is the dam of Group 3 winner Carla Bianca and Listed winner Joaillerie, and that Dubawi mare has produced the Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs.

Mad About You has an unraced three-year-old Showcasing daughter named Campari Soda and was covered by Sioux Nation last year.

Her son's Japanese success added lustre to the sparkling start made to the Flat season in Europe by Dark Angel's offspring.

Charyn won the Listed Doncaster Mile on Saturday for Roger Varian and Nurlan Bizakov. Third behind Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes and the Sussex Stakes last year, the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte winner has the Lockinge Stakes as his early season target.

Dark Angel, who was bred by the O'Callaghan family at Yeomanstown Stud, won the Middle Park and Mill Reef Stakes during his only season to race and retired to stand at his birthplace in Kildare.

The son of Acclamation rose to become one of Europe's best stallions and is now the sire of 58 Group/Graded winners from a total of 102 black type winners around the world.

His fee for the current season is €60,000.

