Peter O’Reilly announced as new chief executive of the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association

Peter O’Reilly has been named as the new chief executive of the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association.

Having had a long career in the financial services industry, before establishing his own successful business, O’Reilly is also a small breeder and has been a member of the ITBA for a number of years.

He currently sits on the board of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners and comes from a family steeped in the bloodstock industry.

O’Reilly said: "I am really looking forward to working with Irish breeders and with the team at the ITBA. I hope to be able to deliver support and success to Irish breeders and to drive forward the ITBA with the help of its dedicated council and committee members."

Cathy Grassick, chairman of the ITBA, said: "On behalf of the ITBA Council, I am delighted Peter O’Reilly has accepted this position to represent and support the breeders of Ireland. I look forward to working with Peter and wish him the very best in his new role.

"While this is an exciting appointment for the ITBA it is also tinged with sadness as this position was held by the late Una Tormey, our previous ITBA chief executive who was so dedicated in her work.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Interim CEO Pat Keogh for his excellent work and support in his time with the ITBA."

