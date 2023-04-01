Secret is out as Doddie's Impact lands Brocklesby curtain raiser

Saturday’s Pertemps Network EBF Brocklesby Stakes did not carry black-type status but the victory of Doddie’s Impact can also be marked down as a valuable one for his sire Pearl Secret.

Britain’s first juvenile race of the year can even propel a future stallion career for the winner, from the likes of Deep Diver and Provideo in the 1970s and 80s to the victor last year, Persian Force, who went on to land the July Stakes and place in a handful of Group 1s and is now settling into a new career at Tally-Ho Stud.

It would be nice to imagine Doddie’s Impact managing something similar. Not only is he and charity campaigner Doddie Weir, who died in November from Motor Neurone Disease (MND), but he also carries some notable genes.

Pearl Secret is still searching for a first stakes success but this was his 28th winner around the world from only 65 runners to date, Doddie’s Impact being a member of his fourth crop. Should Robyn Brisland and Cross Channel Racing’s juvenile replicate the style with which he got past the favourite Valadero at Doncaster, there seems no reason why he should not be able to cut it in a higher grade.

Now 14 and in his third season at Norton Grove Stud, having moved from Chapel Stud, the striking chestnut Pearl Secret won the Temple Stakes when in the care of David Barron and is from the very smart sprinting family of Dutch Art and Palacegate Episode.

As a son of Compton Place, and then through Indian Ridge and Ahonoora, he is one of the last stallions able to perpetuate the foundation Byerley Turk line, which has all but disappeared otherwise.

The race was a notable winner for smart sprinter Pearl Secret Credit: John Grossick

Bred by Ciaran and Nicola Paterson out of the unraced Fastnet Rock mare Rock Cake, who is from the family of fine stayer-turned National Hunt stallion Rakaposhi King, Doddie's Impact was picked up for just £6,000 by Brisland at the Goffs UK October Sale last year.

Although Pearl Secret's racing offspring in the following couple of years will be pretty small in number, Norton Grove’s Richard Lingwood is hopeful more breeders will come knocking at his £2,000 fee.

"He had Designer, who won a couple of three-year-old races last year, but I suppose this is the best-known winner he’s had," said Lingwood.

"He covered plenty in his first years before he came here, but his first-season results were a bit disappointing and we managed to get him.

"He’s a great horse to deal with and seems to throw good looking stock. It's been a struggle to get him great numbers but there’d be one or two nice mares that have gone to him and I actually have one of his foals myself, who is just about identical to him down to his white markings."

Pearl Secret is one of four members on the current roster at the North Yorkshire stud, with dual Group 3 winner Wells Farhh Go the newest member of the team.

"He's settled in well and [his former trainer] Tim Easterby sent a few mares," added Lingwood. "The mares who have come to him are all in foal, so it's a good start."

