'I've a soft spot for Flintshire, who's a globetrotter like me' - meet Auctav's new bloodstock manager Sophie Teixeira

Sophie Teixeira has joined online sales house Auctav as their Paris-based bloodstock manager, with the brief of assisting sellers and buyers in their search for horses. Here, she tells us about her career and influences.

What sparked your initial interest in racing and bloodstock?

I discovered the racing industry during my internship at the Niarchos stud farm, Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard, in Normandy. I was impressed and amazed by everything I saw there, it was an incredible experience. After a few days at the stud, we went to Deauville for the October Yearling Sales with the Fresnay team. I remember people talking about what seemed to be a superstar racehorse, a machine, an alien, who was going to have the last race of his career. Everything stopped at the sales and absolutely everybody went to see that race on the screens - it was Frankel and his unforgettable battle against Cirrus Des Aigles! The whole atmosphere and the race just took my breath away, and that was it, I knew I would stay forever in this industry.

Please tell us about your career in horseracing so far - you seem to have gained worldwide experience, including in Britain and Australia…

I am a globetrotter, I love travelling. After spending a year with the IRB in Newmarket doing international entries, I spent two years at the nomination department of Haras de la Hetraie. I then opened my company IRS, which allowed me to work for the bloodstock agent Richard Venn, the French Racing and Breeding Committee, and the Godolphin stud and stable staff awards, but also to take some time to work at the sales and with some trainers in Australia and New Zealand. Back in France, I rode out for Classic-winning trainer Pascal Bary. I think it is important to understand every part of the industry: breeding, sales, training and racing.

Which people have had the most influence on you?

I have been lucky enough to work with great horsemen who have had magnificent careers in different areas of the racing industry. I am very fond of Adrian Beaumont and all his team at the IRB, who allowed me to travel around the world with the best racehorses, and Richard Venn, who has taught me everything I know about the bloodstock world.

But, as hard as it is, if I had to pick one, it would be Tim Richardson, who has helped and supported me from the very start of my career. He respects people as much as horses and always brings great attention to detail. He has an impressive knowledge of racing and pedigrees and he is always the first one I call for advice or just to talk about racing. I have great respect for him and all he has done for the industry.

Sophie Teixeira: 'very excited' by opportunity with Auctav

Tell us about IRS; will you continue with your own company while also working for Auctav?

I will now focus and spend all my time and effort on Auctav. I am very excited by this opportunity and there is a lot to do. IRS will allow me to continue being IRB French representative at the Breeders’ Cup and the Saudi Cup, as I really enjoy those trips and I am extremely lucky to be able to attend these major international events.

What will your new role with Auctav involve?

I am looking forward to working with Auctav, this dynamic and innovative team in the sales sector. It's a very diverse position where I can spot a horse's potential from the first few months of training and during its first outings. I will be based in the Paris area and focus my efforts on training and racing, especially for Flat thoroughbreds and some Arab horses. I am very motivated in my new mission of prospecting and accompanying sellers and buyers in the Auctav process. I will be there to help them every step of the way.

What more has being an exercise rider for Pascal Bary taught you about thoroughbreds?

I like seeing the industry from different sides. It gives you, I believe, a better understanding of horses. Riding out, especially for a Classic-winning trainer like Pascal Bary, was a personal challenge for me as I have never been in a racing school or anything. You learn to see and understand a horse from the start, to watch the evolutions. My first question when a horse arrived at the yard was, ‘Who is your daddy?’ It has given me a better knowledge on the entries and the programme, on the importance (or not!) of the pedigree. It has also taught me a lot about the care of, and the possible injuries to, a racehorse.

Pascal Bary: working for the master trainer gave Sophie Teixeira a broader understanding of the racehorse Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Do you have a favourite sire or racehorse, past or present?

Enable is, for me, the Queen of racing but I have a soft spot for Flintshire, who is a globetrotter just like me. He has competed against some of the best racehorses in the world, on the most prestigious racecourses. He is brave and has a great temperament.

What would your absolute dream job be, either in horseracing or a different environment?

I would love being a racing manager for a very big owner, and I would be very keen on travelling more and attending big international meetings all over the world. I enjoy being able to work with horses in training, breeding and sales, so my current job suits me very well. Other than racing, I am a foodie, so I guess I could be an excellent critic for the Michelin Guide!

Read this next: